East Cape dominates graduation of amateur boxers

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Mandla Ntlanganiso is said to be back in the saddle at Boxing South Africa.

Boxing activity in the province is set to continue unabated after scores of amateur boxers graduated to the professional ranks during the sparring sessions held in Gqeberha and KuGompo City last weekend.

The two regions concluded the month-long programme, which punched off in Cape Town on February 14 and continued to other regions overseen by Boxing South Africa (BSA) and SA National Boxing Organisation officials.

The two bodies worked together to test amateur boxers’ readiness to fight for pay while assessing their talent by sifting through scores of aspirant youngsters.

BSA chief operations officer Mandla Ntlanganiso said 207 boxers graduated from the programme, with the Eastern Cape contributing the biggest number.

“The sessions were met with overwhelming success, with the programme unearthing a wealth of new talent with a strong emphasis on increasing female participation,” he said.

Close to 70 boxers from the province received their pass, with KuGompo City contributing 54, consisting of 52 males and two females, while Nelson Mandela Bay had 14.

Ntlangaiso said the biggest number of graduates were former SA amateur champions, rekindling concerns that the professional setup is bleeding talented boxers from forming a strong SA amateur boxing team.

Several amateur boxers, including Duncan Village hotshot Amila “AG” Gongqa, had already announced they would be turning professional in 2026.

The province graduated four women boxers to increase their pool, which had been flagged as shallow, leading to some provincial government-funded tournaments going ahead without women’s bouts as stipulated in the agreement with BSA.

There have been calls for the provincial development programme, which sees six shows being staged across the province, to be dominated by newly graduated boxers to use it as a breeding ground for talent.

With the provincial leg of the Women In Boxing series coming up when Ola GMM Boxing Promotions stages the event on Sunday next week in Scenery Park, the boost of women boxers will come in handy.

Ntlanganiso congratulated newly graduated professional boxers and called for them to register before March 31.

Breakdown of graduated boxers:

Eastern Cape: (Nelson Mandela Bay 14, Buffalo City 54); North West 5; Free State: (Welkom 9, Bloemfontein 7); Gauteng 28; Northern Cape 4; Limpopo 15; Mpumalanga 35; KwaZulu-Natal 26; Western Cape 19.

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