Fort Beaufort’s Thubalethu win Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament

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Thubalethu High fullback Likholo Mnyapha crosses for a try in the final of the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament against Humansdorp High at Wolfson Stadium on Friday.

Thubalethu High School have finally won the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament after two previous unsuccessful appearances in the final, both against Ndzondelelo.

This time, the school from Fort Beaufort defeated Humansdorp 35-12 in the final of the 12th edition held on Friday at Wolfson Stadium.

Thubalethu coach Mxolisi Nkolontsa expressed his satisfaction with the boys’ performance throughout the event.

He felt that the team deserved the victory because they had worked extremely hard for it.

Thubalethu overcame their bogey team when they defeated defending champions Ndzondelelo High in the quarterfinals.

They went on to beat Uitenhage High in the semifinals, booking their spot in the final.

“We prepared well for the cup this year,” Nkolontsa said.

“From January onwards, we have been training to ensure that we would win all of the games and not lose any.

“Our players worked extremely hard and gave their all in this final to ensure the success they achieved today.

“They worked together today and during the build-up to achieve this victory.”

Despite the final result, another proud coach was Ruwyn Commons of Humansdorp High.

“It was a tough game; we were prepared for that, but we faced a stronger team today,” he said.

“Even though we lost, I am very proud of my boys. They are heartbroken, but I am proud of them.

“Our entire school community is proud of the boys.

“This was our first time participating in this tournament, and reaching the final on our first attempt makes me very proud.

Lincoln Mali, the founder of the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament, expressed his satisfaction with the competition’s growth over the years.

“This event means everything to me; it represents a movement in which school rugby in townships and villages shines brightly,” he said.

“The talent that is present is shining. The supporters are coming out and children are playing. Our past should not determine our future.

“Humansdorp requested to join the tournament in November of last year. They are new, but what they have done is showcase the talent that is located in the Kouga municipality.

“These guys are so talented, and in their first appearance, they made it to the final.

“On the other hand, Thubalethu, who had previously lost painfully twice in the final, went back to the drawing board and knocked out the defending champions, Ndzondelelo High School, in the quarterfinals.

“They are now enjoying the sweet taste of victory. This is growing the game.”

The Mzwandile Mali XV squad, consisting of 23 outstanding tournament players, will embark on a 12-day tour to Johannesburg and Pretoria.

They will compete in the North-South tournament from March 27 to 31 and an Easter festival in Johannesburg from April 1 to 6.

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