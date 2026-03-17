Funeral plans announced for rugby legend Charles ‘Berg’ Kleinbooi

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Funeral arrangements have been announced for much-loved and respected Saru, EP and St Mark’s rugby legend Charles “Berg” Kleinbooi who died last week.

Following his death there was an outpouring of grief, and glowing tributes flowed in from throughout South Africa.

Playing at flank and No 8, Kleinbooi, who was known as Berg (mountain), embodied the essence of forward play with his tough, tireless and fearless approach to the game.

Kleinbooi’s funeral service will be held on Saturday at Victory Ministries International in Stanford Road, Gelvan Park, Gqeberha, at 10am.

There will be a viewing at the church at 9am.

On Thursday there will be a memorial service at the Weis Memorial Congregational Church at 1 Thornton Road in Schauderville at 6pm.

Rugby dignitaries, including SA Rugby President Mark Alexander, are expected to attend Saturday’s funeral service.

Born in 1955 in Schauderville, Gqeberha, Kleinbooi’s rugby journey began in the 1960s at primary school. In 1964 he joined St Marks RFC, where he represented the club at all levels.

By 1976 he was a regular first-team player, and in 1977 he earned selection for the EP team under the auspices of the erstwhile SA Rugby Union (Saru).

He was part of their SA Cup-winning side in the early 1980s, played in the iconic red and black hooped jersey from 1977 to 1990 and captained the side in 1985.

Between 1982 and 1987, Kleinbooi obtained Saru colours and represented South Africa, playing alongside Makhaya Jack, Peter Jooste, Gary Boshoff, Irvin October, Allister Coetzee, Eric Sauls and Zola Yeye.

After retiring from playing, Kleinbooi continued to serve the game as PRO for his club and union and as a member of the Eastern Province executive.

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