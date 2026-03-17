Graeme College rugby festival kicks off in Makhanda on Thursday

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The Graeme College rugby team are ready for their first major challenge of the season when they take on Marlow in the Wildeklawer Graeme Festival in Makhanda on Saturday

The stage is set for another three days of pulsating action when the annual Wildeklawer Graeme College Rugby Festival takes place in Makhanda from Thursday to Saturday.

Rugby enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice over the three days, with an U13 festival taking place on Thursday, followed by first team and age-group matches on Friday and Saturday.

Hosted by Graeme College, this has become one of the Eastern Cape’s most anticipated early-season events, bringing together several leading schools from the region for a programme of competitive rugby and an opportunity to assess progress after months of preseason preparation.

And to spice up the action, many of the teams competed in a range of matches at the weekend, with hosts Graeme laying down a marker with a convincing 48-22 win over Kariega rivals Daniel Pienaar.

For coach Jonty van der Meulen’s side, the tournament represents an important benchmark as they look to build momentum in front of their home supporters.

Graeme’s coaching staff will be eager to test their combinations against quality opposition while also giving a number of players valuable game time.

Among the highlights of the programme will be their clash with Marlow Agricultural, the festival finale on Saturday and a fixture that has developed into a keenly contested rivalry whenever the teams meet.

The match is expected to provide a stern examination for both sides as they begin shaping their campaigns.

Queen’s College, the top side in the Eastern Cape last year, are another team to have made an early impact, registering solid wins over Ooskus Gymnasium (36-0) and Cambridge (41-15) in recent festivals.

They will round off Friday’s programme on Somerset Field with a 3.15pm clash against dangerous Humansdorp outfit Nico Malan.

The EP team had a close 14-9 win over Bergsig in their opening match but were given a real challenge by the powerful Outeniqua outfit at the weekend, losing 45-0.

No doubt they will take the lessons from that clash, with a view to lifting their game against Queen’s.

In other matches on Friday, Dale College, with two wins under their belt, face the formidable Kariega team Brandwag at 12.45pm, while Hudson Park will be severely tested against Grey High at 2pm.

The festival format allows schools to rotate players and experiment with combinations, but the competitive edge remains strong as teams aim to lay down an early marker for the season ahead.

Beyond the results, the event plays an important role in strengthening relationships between schools and celebrating the traditions of school rugby in the Eastern Cape.

For many players, it also represents their first opportunity of the year to perform in front of a sizeable crowd.

With favourable weather expected and an enthusiastic turnout expected, the festival should once again deliver an entertaining showcase of schoolboy rugby.

As the teams converge on Makhanda, the focus will be on building rhythm, testing structures and gaining confidence — all key ingredients as schools begin what promises to be another exciting rugby season.

First team programme on Somerset Field:

Friday March 20

9am: Mzansi Academy vs PJ Olivier; 10.15am: Woodridge vs Mary Waters; 11.30am: Port Rex Tech vs Union High; 12.45pm: Dale vs Brandwag; 2pm: Grey High vs Hudson Park; 3.15: Queen’s vs Nico Malan

Saturday March 21

8.30am: Port Alfred vs Ndzondelelo; 9.45am: Otto du Plessis vs Muir; 11am: Daniel Pienaar vs Stirling; 12.15pm: Kingswood vs Cambridge; 1.30pm: Selborne vs Framesby; 2.45pm: St Andrew’s vs Pearson; 4pm: Graeme vs Marlow Agricultural