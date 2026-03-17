Row erupts over Bay leg of government-funded show

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Xolani Jamani is at the centre of a promotional dispute over a boxing tournament in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED

A row has erupted over Boxing SA’s decision to award the promotional rights of the Nelson Mandela Bay leg of the provincial government-funded shows to an East London promoter.

Promoter Xolani Jamani confirmed that he would stage the tournament at the Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre next Saturday after he was awarded the promotional rights in controversial circumstances.

Jamani got the nod ahead of several Bay promoters who applied for the rights, with BSA initially confirming that Sibongile Kebe, who often stages these government shows in the region, qualified.

Kebe said he was baffled as to how the promotional rights were taken from him despite being deemed qualified.

“I received a correspondence from BSA saying I had qualified, but I needed to attend to a few issues for my application to be successful,” he said.

However, Kebe was surprised when he learnt that the promotional rights had since been given to Jamani, with the bill he used in his application also taken over by the X Promotions boss.

Kebe brought the matter to the attention of the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters Association, which sent a letter to BSA seeking an explanation and demanding that the rights be awarded to one of their promoters.

This was confirmed by the association’s secretary, Mbali Zantsi.

“If Mr Kebe did not meet all the requirements for whatever reason, even though he received correspondence that he had qualified, the least BSA could do is to award the rights to a Bay promoter because there are many that applied,” she said.

“This development programme is meant to benefit all promoters in the province, not just East London, so we are concerned that we are being sidelined.

“We do not interfere by applying in their regions because we do not want to create a hostile environment with them.”

Zantsi said Bay promoters were already sidelined when the provincial promoters’ association structure was formed without them getting a seat on the executive.

“But instead of crying, we decided to organise ourselves and form our own structure and solicit funding from the Bay municipality, and I must thank our municipality for coming to our assistance.

“But we cannot be confined to funding by the municipality when we also deserve to benefit from the provincial funding.”

Jamani took legal action against BSA in December for excluding him from the grant allocation.

The allocation from R1.2m is divided among six promoters, with all shows required to be spread across provincial districts.

Five shows have been held in Mthatha, Ngqushwa, Ginsberg, Port Alfred and Komani.

Jamani confirmed that he was approached by BSA to apply for the Nelson Mandela Bay district in December.

“We turned it down because we still had a legal action against them, but BSA again approached me in January, and that is when we decided to accept,” he said.

BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka confirmed receiving complaints from Kebe on Friday, with the body set to respond to him and Bay promoters this week.

He said the decision not to award the rights to a Bay promoter was due to a procurement process which did not stipulate that a promoter from outside a region could not be awarded the rights if no-one met the requirements.

“There is no rule in the procurement process which gives BSA power to abide by regional preference as no-one raised this when there were briefings with the promoters about the bid process,” he said.

“You cannot then expect BSA to give regional preference as opposed to other players from outside the region.”

The tournament will be headlined by the provincial super middleweight title clash between Lisakhanya Marenene and Aphiwe Baxa, with hot amateur prospect Lubabalo Soga getting his second professional bout against experienced Aphiwe Rasmeni in a bantamweight clash.

Jamani promised to organise a tournament to remember, having also engaged with the SABC to screen it.

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