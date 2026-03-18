Hurdler Mondray Barnard aims for personal best at indoor champs

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Gqeberha hurdler Mondray Barnard is setting his sights on breaking the 7.60-second barrier for the 60m hurdles, set by teammate Franco le Roux, when he competes at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Now in its 21st edition, the championships will take place at the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena in Toruń, Poland, from Friday to Sunday.

“The main goal is to run my best race,” Barnard said.

“If that means running a personal best and going under 7.60, then that’s definitely something I’m aiming for. But more than anything, it’s about executing well and taking the next step forward.”

The 23-year-old, who competed in the 110m hurdles at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, said he was expecting a totally different experience at this year’s event.

“Going into Poland, I know it will be a higher level than what I’ve experienced before. The competition will be tougher and more intense.

“Winning a bronze at the World University Games gave me confidence, but I understand the senior stage is different.

“I’m excited to represent South Africa and challenge myself against the best.”

After his experience at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, the mental adjustments he has made to help handle the high-pressure environment of a global championship include staying calm.

“After Tokyo, I’ve learnt to stay calm and focus on what I can control. I’m trusting my training more and not overthinking the moment.

“I’m going into this championship focused, confident, and ready to execute my race. My faith keeps me grounded and helps me stay in the moment

“I see these indoor championships as an important step in my journey. It’s a chance to gain experience, compete at a high level, and keep improving.

“Every race like this helps build me toward my goal.”

Barnard said the selection to be part of the SA team competing in the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships meant a lot to him.

The former Pearson High School pupil said it showed that the work he has been putting in is paying off and that he is moving in the right direction.

“It’s also a big opportunity to grow, gain experience and represent South Africa at a high level again.

“At that level, it usually takes something close to a personal best to make the final. I believe running in the low 7.5s or faster would give me a strong chance.

“The focus is to put together a clean race and be competitive when it matters most.”

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