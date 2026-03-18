Mpucuko development show returns with international bout

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Joshua Badmus is welcomed by fans as he arrives in SA ahead of his participation in the Mpucuko boxing tournament

KuGompo City’s iconic boxing venue, the Orient Theatre, is expected to reverberate with thudding sound when more than 15 boxers compete for supremacy in the third edition of the Mpucuko Sports Development tournament on Saturday.

Launched three years ago with the aim of keeping young boxers off the streets and away from unsavoury activities such as drugs and alcohol, the programme has unearthed a host of talented boxers who have gone on to achieve big things in the sport.

WSU student boxer Inam Wayiza will engage in an international clash in a Mpucuko amatuer tournament at the Orient Theatre on Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Criss-crossing the province to ensure no district is left behind, with emphasis on providing a platform for young boxers to fight in front of their friends and family, the programme culminates in the finals, with the Orient Theatre often being the preferred venue due to its iconic reputation and easy accessibility for visitors from other districts.

However, the 2026 edition will take the activity up a notch when the tournament features an international bout for the first time after organisers forged a partnership with Irish boxing club Holy Family.

Mpucuko director Ncedo Cecane, whose amateur passion produced a litany of boxers, including hot bantamweight prospect Tiisetso Matikinca, said the Holy Family Boxing Club had sent Joshua Badmus to face WSU student Inam Wayiza in a clash contested at 62kg.

“We are excited with this partnership, and we hope it will grow exponentially to afford our boxers the experience of competing against internationally established clubs,” he said.

The Holy Family club is reportedly one of the UK’s amateur clubs under the wing of Matchroom Boxing, whose forays in professional boxing are unrivalled, as it controls a slew of top boxers, including former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Cecane said there were plans for Holy Family to send all its boxers, but due to prior commitments, as some will compete in Australia, Canada and other countries in March, the club decided to send Badmus, who originally hails from SA, to gauge boxing conditions in the country.

“We have agreed that in our future events the club will send its boxers to compete against ours,” he said.

The winner of the bout will be presented with a special Ludumo Lamati belt which was designed to pay homage to Mdantsane’s Lamati after he suffered a career-ending knockout loss against Nick Ball in the WBC silver featherweight title clash in Belfast in 2023.

Lamati spent several months in a UK hospital, with sympathisers raising funds for him before his recovery.

Besides the international bout, 30 other bouts involving five women will thrill spectators who will gain free entrance.

A bevy of partners including Gold Rush Gaming, the Liquor Board, BetXhange, Ace Gas, Galaxy Bingo Entertainment, 777 Gaming Palace and MTN Momo have committed to make the series a success with public awareness programmes.

The tournament starts at 10am.

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