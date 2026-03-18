Super 14 is shining beacon of hope for EC rugby family, says Gidane

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Progress lock Ricardo Swarts makes ground for his team during their EC Super 14 club rugby quarterfinal match against Fort Beaufort United in Kariega

The crowd-pulling provincial EC Super 14 club rugby tournament has become a shining beacon of hope for the Eastern Cape rugby family, EP Rugby executive member Mbulelo Gidane says.

Speaking in his capacity as local organising committee steering committee co-chair, Gidane said important steps had been taken to revive the tournament to its former glory.

In Saturday’s semifinals, EL Police face EP side Brumbies at Police Park in kuGompo City, and champions Progress host Border outfit Young Leopards at the Central Field in Kariega.

Writing on the Super 14’s social media page, Gidane said: “This competition is becoming a beacon of hope with big interest to the rugby family in the Eastern Cape.

“Take into consideration the past challenges caused by the sport confederation with the misuse of funds that created a serious distrust in rugby circles.

Mbulelo Gidane (Supplied)

“We took a route of a recovery plan to revive it back to its former glory.

“My current position is that I am co-chairing with Asanda Simoyi.

“As indicated by historical challenges, the reluctance of the department to release its funds, understandably so, was a challenge.

“The effort put in by the steering committee must be applauded.

“I call them rugby soldiers.

“Super 14 is a good brand that requires serious leaders. If you look at the numbers that watch this tournament, you will see clearly sponsors can run to this grassroots initiative.

“It only needs to be packaged well, and Super 14 will be a big event because its potential is big.

“To improve this tournament, the money allocations must be paid immediately after the finals so that we can start planning, and that money must be directed straight to rugby.”

Gidane said his love of rugby had deep roots in the Eastern Province.

“I was born and bred in PE, schooled here, and played my rugby as a converted lock and was converted to a No 8 by my teacher at Loyiso High School,” he said.

“I played for the African Bombers and was also the captain of the team.

“I also played and captained the Kwaru Colts, which later led to me coaching African Bombers.

“My involvement with EPRU started as a coach for the U20 team, which had in their ranks Luke Watson as captain, including current Springbok backline coach Mzwandile Stick, who was the flyhalf of that team.

“Six years ago, I was elected to the EPRU exco in charge of finance. I am proud to state that in six years EPRU was awarded a clean audit, something that is new to EPRU.”

“Super 14 prize money has increased a great deal, and R13,000 was paid to all clubs as a participation fee, and all clubs will receive incentives at the end of the tournament.

““The standard of rugby is quite impressive and is assisting a great deal in the conditioning of players.

“The threat to this competition is the vandalism of rugby fields.

“Municipalities must come on board, as we intend to host a Facilities Indaba to really work on this challenge.”

Asked about the standard of refereeing in the Super 14, Gidane said: “Our referees’ standards are the best. This distrust of referees is unacceptable; it will never be tolerated; it has no place in rugby.

“Saru is not funding club rugby enough, so the Super 14 is closing the gap, and it is becoming an iconic event in our Province of Legends.”

“The competition is building and restoring trust with the clubs in both EPRU and BRU, including the wider rugby community.

“Let’s experience rugby at its best in the province of rugby, where Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus, Mzwandile Stick and many others like Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am came from.”

Saturday’s semifinals (3pm kickoffs): EL Police vs Brumbies (Police Park, KuGompo City), Progress vs Young Leopards (Central Field, Kariega).

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