Warriors seize initiative before rain stops play

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Warriors seamer Kerwin Mungroo sends down a delivery watched by umpire Stephen Harris in the CSA One-Day Cup cricket match against the Titans at St George's Park on Wednesday

The race for the top spot in the Cricket SA One-Cup competition will go down to the wire as the Dafabet Warriors and the Lions shoot it out against different opponents on Saturday for the plum prize of a home final.

In the latest round of fixtures on Wednesday, the Warriors were outdone by the rain after playing themselves into a healthy position against the Titans at St George’s Park.

They had the visitors, who chose to bat first, on the ropes at 109/8 after 34 overs when they rain came down and eventually it was deemed too wet to continue the match, leaving the teams with two points each.

The Lions, meanwhile, marched to a commanding victory over the Tuskers after making 265/5 in their 50 overs and then restricting their opponents to 92/4 in 24.1 overs to win by 47 runs on the DLS method.

The Gauteng side picked up a bonus point to move to 23 points and top spot on the log, two ahead of the Warriors.

The side finishing on top of the log after the round-robin phase will host the final, while the teams ending second and third will be involved in an eliminator on Wednesday.

The Warriors will be disappointed at not having the chance to finish off their game against the Titans, though, in truth, it would not have made a lot of difference as the Lions were just one point behind them going into Wednesday’s game.

However, if they had managed a bonus-point victory, it would have put the Warriors in pole position going into their final match.

Coach Robin Peterson’s men complete their round-robin campaign with a home fixture against the Tuskers on Saturday, while the Lions travel to Paarl for a showdown with Boland.

Interestingly, the two top teams have identical playing records, with four wins and two no-results in their six matches so far.

On Wednesday, the Warriors seized the initiative with an outstanding bowling and fielding display after the Titans had reached the relative security of 57/2 in 17 overs.

It was the introduction of wrist spinner Thomas Kaber that completely turned the game in the Warriors’ favour as he bamboozled the visiting batters to pick up 3/15 in seven overs.

He took a wicket with his first ball as he spun some magic through the defence of Neil Brand and in each of his next two overs he claimed wickets.

Keegan Petersen was the victim of a lightning stumping by Jean du Plessis and Keagan Lion-Cachet fell in Kaber’s third over, trapped in front.

The Warriors introduced the tactic of using pace bowler Gideon Peters later in the innings and this paid rich dividends as he continued the excellent work of Kaber with 3/19 in five overs.

Earlier, Kerwin Mungroo and Patrick Kruger had made the breakthroughs, but in the end it all proved academic as the rain came down, barely enough to break the drought in the Eastern Cape but enough to decide the outcome of the match.

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