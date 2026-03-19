Border Ladies crisis deepens after head coach resignation

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The tribulations facing the Border Rugby Union senior women’s team have escalated as the team is without a permanent mentor heading to their Super League match against the EP Queens, following the resignation of head coach Bongani Nogilana.

Nogilana confirmed on Thursday that he wasis no longer in the hot seat. He said he resigned after the Lions game, which the team lost 7-32 in Alberton.

He declined to elaborate as to what led to his departure but did say the root cause was the environment he worked in.

He said he had been given 10 days to prepare the team at the start of the season, saying that had been “unfair” and among the many reasons the team was unable to produce results.

Border have been the whipping girls of the Super League and are rooted to the bottom of the table without a win.

They are at risk of relegation if they do not win their two remaining matches, against Eastern Province on Saturday and Free State next week.

A senior player said: “We have been basically training on our own this week because the head coach and the assistants left.

“It has been hard for the camp, but we remain positive.

“We are really gutted — especially as the senior players — by the situation because we were part of the winning team just under five years ago, and now we find ourselves in this dilemma, which is heartbreaking.”

Attempts to get comment from Boland Rugby Union executive member Siphokazi Njani, who deals with women’s rugby-related matters, were not successful.

This story will be updated when comment is received.

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