Daniel Pienaar motorsport team gear up for season opener

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The roar of engines, the smell of dust and the thrill of competition return this weekend as the Daniel Pienaar Technical High School motorsport yeam prepare to take on the opening round of the Algoa Rally Club Championship around Kariega and Despatch.

All eyes will be on Ethan Jacobs, a young driver ready to make his rally debut on Saturday.

Having progressed steadily through the ranks of the school’s respected motorsport programme, Jacobs now steps onto the rally stage behind the wheel of the team’s 1.2-litre turbocharged VW Polo 250.

Bringing with him a strong foundation in kart racing, Jacobs combines raw speed with racecraft well beyond his years.

Alongside him sits Kaylin Kapp, a teacher at the school, taking on the vital role of navigator — proving that at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School, motorsport is truly a team effort that blends education with real-world experience.

For the school, this is more than just a race weekend — it’s the culmination of hard work, technical excellence and the nurturing of young talent. As Ethan Jacobs lines up for his debut and the team prepares to tackle the stages, one thing is certain, the future of motorsport in the Eastern Cape is in very capable hands.

Adding depth and leadership to the team is Francois Vermaak, head of the motorsport programme and a mechanical technology teacher.

Vermaak will also be competing in the rally, pairing up with Handré van Schalkwyk, a proud past pupil of the school, a powerful example of the programme’s lasting impact.

Together, they represent the perfect mix of mentorship, experience and competitive drive, embodying the spirit that has made Daniel Pienaar’s motorsport programme one of the most exciting school initiatives in the region.

Behind the scenes, the team has been hard at work completing the build of a VW Golf Mk1 rally car, set to be piloted by Kyle Dissel.

If all goes to plan, the car will make its debut at the second round of the championship on May 9, adding even more firepower to an already ambitious squad.

The build project itself is more than just preparation for racing — it’s a hands-on learning experience where students apply technical skills in a high-performance environment.

Otto du Plessis High School will also field a competitive entry, with Juan de Kock driving a VW Golf A1 1.4 litre, guided by teacher navigator Dirkie Greef.

This inter-school rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement, showcasing how motorsport is becoming a powerful platform for youth development across the region.

The rally headquarters and service park will be based at the VW Auto Pavilion in Kariega, with stages unfolding across the demanding terrains of Spiders Web near Despatch and Jachtvlakte.

The action kicks off early, with the first cars leaving the Auto Pavilion at 9am, before tackling the opening stage at Spiders Web at 9.22am.

Upcoming events:

March 21: Algoa Rally Club – Round 1 in Despatch; EC Offroad Club – Round 2 in Despatch

March 27: British Ford Display Evening at EP Veteran Car Club, Conyngham Road

March 28: Main Circuit Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway – Round 2

April 11: SA Endurance Series, Aldo Scribante 5-Hour

April 18: Karting, round 2 of Algoa Kart Championship at Celso Scribante Circuit; Dirt Oval, round 3 of Regional Championship at Victory Raceway.

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