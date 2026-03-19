Highbury will not underestimate Black Leopards, says goalkeeper Dlamini

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Highbury Ayanda Dlamini during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match against Baroka at Baroka Village in Lebowakgomo, on January 28, 2026

Highbury FC goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamani said they would approach Friday’s match against Black Leopards as if they were league contenders despite playing against a team at the bottom of the Motsepe Foundation Championship log.

The teams clash in a Motsepe Foundation Championship match at the Gelvandale Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday at 3.30pm.

The 34-year-old former Baroka and Sekhukune United keeper believes a win on Friday will keep their winning momentum going following their 3-1 victory over Cape Town City in their last league match.

The win moved the Yellow Nation up to ninth place on the log, with 26 points from 21 games.

Ahead of the success, coach Kabelo Sibiya, who still hopes to be promoted this season, stated that getting maximum points in their remaining games was critical to keeping those hopes alive while also creating a gap between them and the teams below.

Highbury are only 10 points away from securing a promotion play-off spot, which is currently occupied by Cape Town City with 36 points.

“The team is looking good for Friday’s match against Black Leopards,” Dlamini said.

“We treat all games equally, as there are no easy games in this league.

“We won the first leg against them, and we hope to repeat that on Friday.

“Yes, the first leg will be different from the second leg of the league, but we must ensure that the results are the same.

“We know it will not be an easy match; it is difficult to play against a team fighting for its life or survival in the league.

“Yes, they are at the bottom of the log, but we must approach the game as if we were playing against a top team.

“If we keep that mindset, we’ll do well on Friday.”

The Leopards are 16th on the log with 16 points from 20 matches.

Lidoda Duvha will enter the game full of confidence following their 1-0 victory over Leicesterford City.

In their battle for league survival, the Thohoyandou side have gone undefeated in two straight matches.

They will look to maintain their unbeaten streak when they face the Yellow Nation.

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