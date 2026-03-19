Stormers can beat anyone if they stick to plan, says Laker

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Handre Pollard of the Bulls challenges Damian Willemse of the Stormers during a United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

An upbeat Stormers side have got what it takes to beat any team in the United Rugby Championship (URC) if they follow their plans and structures, Stormers defence coach Norman Laker said.

A delighted Laker praised his team after they downed the Bulls 32-19 at Loftus to end a three-match losing streak and move into second place on the URC log ahead of a clash against the Dragons in Cape Town on Sunday (kickoff 3pm).

If we follow our plans and structures, [the Stormers] can beat any team on the day. — Norman Laker, Stormers defence coach

“It shows again you can’t write off anyone in the URC,” Laker said.

“It’s a tough competition, and every team has quality players.

“If we follow our plans and structures, we can beat any team on the day.

“The Stormers have to make sure we play to the best of our ability and don’t do silly things.”

Laker said the Stormers did not press the panic button after three losses before the trip to play the Bulls.

“You must be naive, as players and coaches, to think you’re going to go through a URC season without losing a match,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a team that’s done it.

“The three losses weren’t good enough, but we learnt from them and came back much stronger.”

“I’m really proud of a sequence of plays just after halftime against the Bulls.

“They had us under pressure, and we defended for about 20 phases without conceding a penalty or making mistakes.

“When they didn’t get points there, I knew we were in the right space.”

Stormers playmaker Damian Willemse said lessons had been learnt during the losing run.

“We put ourselves under pressure in those games by conceding penalties and defending too much in our 22,” he said.

“That makes it easy to leak points.

“But credit to the coaches and players; we worked hard on those areas, and it showed at Loftus.

“It was massive having the senior guys back for the Bulls game.

“They bring calmness, physicality and leadership, and that lifts the whole team.”

“The forwards were outstanding, and they gave us front-foot ball and dominance at set pieces, which allowed us to play.”

Stormers coach John Dobson said his side’s bonus-point win at Loftus was a highlight for the team.

“Nobody gave us a chance,” he said.

“Sometimes that’s good luck, especially when you come to a place like this. It did help that people had written us off.

“Where we’ve come from, a lot of doubt and questions — you think of the noise around some of our players.

“The Stormers were under a lot of pressure.

“It was a big win for us because it’s not an average Bulls team. It’s not a Bulls team in crisis. It’s a Bulls team with momentum and real class, well-led and well-organised. A big win.”

The Stormers’ try scorers at Loftus were Damian Willemse, Paul de Villiers and Hacjivah Dayimani.

URC fixtures:

Friday: Bulls v Cardiff. Saturday: Lions v Edinburgh, Sharks v Munster. Sunday: Stormers v Dragons.

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