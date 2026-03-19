Warriors chase home final honours against Tuskers

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Warriors leftarm unorthodox spinner Thomas Kaber of the Warriors during the CSA One-Day Series game against Western Province at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on March 3, 2026

The Dafabet Warriors know that only a win will be good enough to give them a chance of booking a home final when they complete their programme in the Cricket SA One-Day Cup against the Tuskers at St George’s Park on Saturday.

After rain spoilt their chances of victory against the Titans in Wednesday’s game at St George’s — they had the visitors reeling on 109/8 off 34 overs when play was called off — the Warriors go into Saturday’s clash two points behind the Lions.

The weather also affected the Lions’ game on Wednesday against the Tuskers, but they had enough time to secure a 47-run win on the DLS method, picking up five points to move to the top of the table on 23 points.

They must travel to Paarl in the Western Cape for their final game on Saturday, a tricky fixture against the Boland outfit.

A win for the Lions will see them secure a home final, while a Boland victory could provide an opening for the Warriors, depending on what happens against the Tuskers.

The teams who end second and third on the log will meet in an eliminator on Wednesday. The Warriors, at least, are assured of one of those spots.

Fresh from an impressive run of form, the Warriors have shown their batting firepower and growing confidence, making them one of the in-form sides in the competition.

Led by captain Matthew de Villiers, the Eastern Province franchise will be eager to build on their recent performances and put the pressure on the Tuskers, who are out of the running for a place in the top three.

De Villiers has been central to the Warriors’ success, producing a string of authoritative innings at the top of the order.

His ability to dictate the tempo and convert starts into big scores has set the tone for the side, while also providing stability around which the rest of the batting unit can flourish.

The Warriors’ line-up has demonstrated depth, with contributions coming throughout the order, allowing them to post and chase competitive totals with confidence.

Playing at St George’s Park will offer the home side a familiar advantage.

Traditionally, the Gqeberha surface can provide assistance to both seamers and spinners, as wrist spinner Thomas Kaber and paceman Gideon Peters demonstrated against the Titans on Wednesday.

They took three wickets each of the eight that fell, and this balance in the Warriors’ well-rounded bowling attack has allowed them to apply pressure in key phases of the game.

The Tuskers, however, will arrive with ambitions of their own.

Known for their resilience and fighting spirit, they have the capability to upset any side on their day.

Their success will likely hinge on building partnerships with the bat and maintaining discipline with the ball, particularly against a Warriors batting unit who have been in prolific scoring form.

For the Warriors, consistency will be the main focus.

While their recent performances have been impressive, maintaining intensity and execution across all departments will be essential against a determined opponent.

Fielding, in particular, could play a pivotal role in what is expected to be a competitive encounter.

Cricket fans in Gqeberha can expect an entertaining contest as two motivated sides go head to head, with the Warriors aiming to make home advantage count and the Tuskers determined to spoil the party.

The latest standings, before yesterday’s game between North West and WP, were: Lions 23 (6), Warriors 21 (6), Titans 14 (6), Boland 13 (6), North West 12 (5), Tuskers and Dolphins 6 (6), WP 4 (5).

The remaining fixtures are (home teams first):

Saturday: Warriors vs Tuskers (10am); Boland vs Lions (1pm)

Sunday: Titans vs North West (10am); Dolphins vs WP (10am)

The Herald