EP Queens reign supreme over struggling Border Ladies

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EP Queens centre Sukoluhle Mpiko bursts through a gap during their Super League rugby match against Border Ladies at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday

The EP Queens reigned supreme when they beat the struggling Border Ladies 36-10 in a Pick n Pay Women’s Super League rugby match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

It was a one-sided encounter that enabled the Queens to chalk up their third win of the campaign and consolidate their position at fourth place on the log.

The Border Ladies team was thrown into disarray following the resignation of head coach Bongani Nogilana ahead of the team’s match in Gqeberha.

The writing was on the wall for Border after the Queens stormed into a commanding 24-0 halftime lead.

Growing with confidence, the Queens outscored their provincial neighbours by six tries to two to claim the log points on offer.

Amahle Nyoba, Olwethu Kasibe, Phelisa Mrwebi, Julene Haas, Anacadia Minnaar and Jo-Ann Boesak crossed the whitewash for EP and Unathi Mali and Aviwe Basana dotted down for Border.

Nogilana resigned after Border Ladies were beaten 32-7 by the Lions in Alberton.

The Bulls stayed on top of the log when they stretched their unbeaten run to six matches when they beat Free State women 52-9 in Bloemfontein.

Scorers:

EP Queens 36: Tries: Amahle Nyoba, Olwethu Kasibe, Phelisa Mrwebi, Julene Haas, Anacadia Minnaar and Jo-Ann Boesak . Conversions: Julene Haas (3).

Border Ladies 10: Tries: Unathi Mali, Aviwe Basana.

Other results: Sharks 18 Golden Lions 19, Free State 9 Bulls Daisies 52, Boland Dames 21 Western Province 15.

Log (all teams have played six matches): Bulls Daisies 30, Boland Dames 24, WP 22, EP Queens 16, Lions 15, Sharks 11, Free State 5, Border Ladies 0.

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