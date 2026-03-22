Highbury coach Sibiya not happy with decision-making but will take the point

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury's Onyedikachi Ononogbu dribbles the ball against Black Leopards at the Gelvandale Stadium on Saturday

Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya bemoaned bad decisions but will take the point earned against relegation contenders Black Leopard in a goalless draw at the Gelvandale Stadium at the weekend.

The draw has moved the Yellow Nation to eighth place on the log.

Highbury had beaten Leopards 1-0 in their previous Motsepe Foundation Championships match, but this time around Sibiya believes poor decision-making cost them the victory against the Leopards.

“We started the game well,” Sibiya said.

“We created chances early in the match; decision-making let us down, honestly. In the first 15 minutes we could have scored one or two goals.

“But we came back in the second half, and we still put the opponents under pressure; they only threatened us with the set piece and long throws.

“However, in open play you could see we played like the home team even though we did not play the way we played in our last home match.

“Honestly, the games are not the same. We tried to make the game quick; they slowed the game. So there was momentum in this match.

“We are grateful that we are still unbeaten at home in the second round. I’ll take this point.”

Sibiya said the plan was to go to the Fifa break with a win as that would have put them very close to the chasing pack.

Highbury are 11 points from the promotion play-off spot.

“We should also be grateful that we didn’t lose the match. Previously, we would sulk even after drawing.

“Things are different in the second leg.

“Leopards were desperate for them to come and sit back against us here; it shows you that they really respect us.”

Highbury’s next league game is against the University of Pretoria away on April 7.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald