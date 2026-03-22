Jessica Thompson continues her rise up the ranks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng's Jessica Thompson was in record-breaking form at Newton Park Swimming Pool at the weekend.

Jessica Thompson served further notice that she’s at the forefront of the next wave of South African swimmers coming through when she broke the national and African 50m women’s backstroke record at the SA Youth Championships at Newton Park Swimming Pool.

The 18-year-old won her race in 27.67 sec, breaking the former South African and African record of 27.91, set by Olivia Nel at the 2025 World University Games.

Heading into the week, Thompson’s previous best was the 27.98 she timed in the semifinals at the 2025 World Junior Championships.

Here, she shaved 0.31 seconds off that mark.

Thompson already owns the SCM 50 backstroke national record, the 26.85 she posted at the 2025 South African Short Course Championships.

A product of St Stithians in Johannesburg, Thompson has been breaking records for several years and served notice at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games that she has a bright career ahead.

There, she had twice broken the Commonwealth Youth Games record, held by future Olympian Erin Gallagher, at Trinidad’s National Aquatic Centre.

• Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald