Progress stuck to plan to reach EC Super 14 final, says Oliver

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Progress loose forward Keano Botha attempts to evade the Young Leopards defence during their EC Super 14 semifinal clash in Kariega on Saturday

Breaking the game down into four quarters and winning each segment of the contest held the key to Progress’ 25-10 win over Young Leopards in an EC Super 14 semifinal clash in Kariega on Saturday, coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.

Defending champions Progress will now travel to KuGompo City on Saturday to face an in-form EL Police side who stormed into the final with an easy 40-17 win over Makhanda team Brumbies.

Organisers ruled the final will be played in KuGompo City because the 2025 final between Progress and Fort Beaufort United was held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The Progress try scorers were Lucrain Miggels, Juliano Botha and Juandre Ntyoni. Ronaldo Lewis kicked two conversions and two penalties.

“It was a tough game for us, and the conditions in Kariega were very hot,” Progress coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.

“But the boys stuck to the plan to emerge as winners.

Shaun 'Trok' Oliver (Supplied)

“Our strategy for the tournament was to make sure we had a home semifinal, and we also knew Young Leopards are a strong team who would provide stiff opposition.

“They are one of Border’s top teams, so we had to be ready, and we broke the game down into four quarters, and the plan was to win each one.

“This win has brought back memories for Progress because our first Super Rugby title was a win in KuGompo City under our late coach Eric Toring who guided the team to victory.

“When we travel to KuGompo City Progress will be emotional, but we know what the task ahead is

“We know the Bobbies (EL Police) are a strong outfit with big forwards, but our main thing is to prepare well and focus on ourselves.

“It will be an exciting day, and we say to our fans ‘hou by die blou’ (stick with the blue) and travel with us.”

The overall prize money up for grabs in the Super 14 tournament had been increased to a whopping R468,000 (excluding transport).

The tournament winners will be going home with an extra R10,000 in their pockets after it was decided the champions would earn R60,000.

The runners-up will cash in to the tune of R40,000, and there are lucrative incentives for ending up third (R20,000) and fourth (R20,000).

The Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 competition kicked off on Saturday with matches in Gqeberha and Humansdorp.

The remainder of the clubs will kick off the tournament on March 28.

At the Adcock Stadium, Harlequins got their campaign off to a winning start when they thumped the Hankey Villagers 46-10.

In Saturday’s other Top 12 match, Kruisfontein United beat Jeffreys Bay 26-13 at the Sports Complex.

Super 14 results: EL Police 40 Brumbies 17, Progress 25 Young Leopards 10.

Grand Challenge results: Harlequins 46 Hankey Villagers 10, Kruisfontein United 26 Jeffreys Bay 13.

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