Simple mistakes cost EP in narrow loss to Eagles, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants scrumhalf Sherwin Cupido gets his backline moving during an SA Cup clash against the SWD Eagles at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Simple mistakes proved costly for an inexperienced EP team when they were pipped 26-22 by the SWD Eagles at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee said.

After losses to the Falcons and Pumas in their opening games, EP’s faltering start to their SA Cup campaign continued when they were outscored by four tries to three by the men from George.

EP came within touching distance of the victory they craved to get their season up and running but could not get over the line against a well-organised Eagles outfit.

The Elephants made a slow start and were trailing 12-0 after 11 minutes against an Eagles side that came charging out of the starting blocks.

Things will not get any easier for the Elephants when they travel to Bloemfontein to face the Cheetahs in round four on Saturday.

After their latest setback, EP have a mountain to climb if they want to achieve their goal of finishing among the four teams to gain promotion to the Currie Cup Premier League.

“I said to the players afterwards that when they give everything and the result does not come, I can live with it,” Coetzee said.

“The way they fought back was tremendous, but it is like they were so nervous when they started the game.

“The Eagles exploited us well with two little kicks in behind us in wide channels that resulted in early tries.

“It is not like the Eagles ran and went and scored. It was a little kick in behind, and that was clever.

“EP got a bit out of position, and the Eagles kicked and capitalised.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (Gallo)

“The crux of the matter is with flyhalf Garth April out [tear in ACL] and several other key players injured, EP stayed in the fight until the end.

“There are still so many simple individual mistakes that they [EP players] make.

“It was Maxwell Klaasen’s first start at flyhalf for us, and he was not bad, and the players gave it their all.”

Coetzee said he had been forced to use players out of position because of the number of players on the sidelines.

“EP are playing with players out of position at wing at the moment because four of our contracted wingers are out injured,” he said.

“We had seven possible starters out of the team, and the guys still performed.

“So I should look back and say I am busy with a process.

“Then I must not look at the results but stick to the process.

“This was maybe two steps back, but EP will go forward when these young players gain experience.

“Look at the Eagles’ axis at No 10 and 15 and the experience they had out on the field.

“They had a seasoned fullback in Abner van Reenen, and flyhalf Fred Zeilinga has been playing top-level rugby for a long time.

“They may have had experience, but the Eagles did not outplay us.

“They were kicking the ball and making us play.

“The Eagles have a good set piece, and it was our start to the season that put us on the back foot.

“EP had four loosehead props out, and the first proper scrumming was against the Falcons in our first SA Cup game.

“So we could not get rhythm with the set piece, and there was no rhythm in the legs of the players.”

Scorers:

EP Elephants 22: Tries: Joshua Paris (2), Lwandile Mapuko. Conversions: Maxwell Klaasen (2). Penalty Klaasen.

SWD Eagles 26: Tries: Kyle Cyster, Tiaan Pretorius, Gunther Janse van Vuuren, Carlton Banies. Conversions: Fred Zeilinga (3).

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