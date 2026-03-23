Frans and Van Vliet ooze resilience to lead the way in KwaLanga

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The men's podum places in the Kariega Human Race 21km on Saturday were Sinawo Poti (2nd), Melikhaya Frans (1st) and Aphelele Nkonyeni (3rd).

Melikhaya Frans and Kelly van Vliet turned the Kariega Human Race into a celebration of resilience as they staged stirring comebacks to claim the men’s and women’s 21km crowns respectively in KwaLanga at the weekend.

The race, previously held at Despatch High School, moved to the Langa Massacre Memorial Site on Maduna Road in KwaLanga on Saturday.

Organised by EPA and Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the race is part of the NMB Legacy Project and consists of 21km, 10km, and 5km races.

Frans, who was recently named Sports Star of the Year at the Eastern Cape sport and recreation excellence awards, was the first male runner to cross the finish line.

The 36-year-old Ikhamva Athletics Club athlete recorded one hour, five minutes and 34 seconds.

Teammate Sinawo Poti finished second in 1:06:22, followed by Aphele Nkonyeni in 1:08:15 to complete the podium.

Reflecting on his win, Frans said, “I am so excited about winning the 21km race.

“I am even more excited that my training buddy, Sinawo Poti, came in second; we worked well together.

“Last year, I was injured and couldn’t run the 21km, so I ran the 10km.”

In the women’s race, Van Vliet defeated defending champion Refeloe Solomons to win the 2026 title in 1:26:33.

Refeloe Solomons (2nd), Kelly van Vliet (1st) and Bianca Meistre (3rd) made the podium in the Kariega Human Race on Saturday. (Supplied )

Solomons came in second in 1:28:09, with Bianca Meistre finishing third in 1:29:30.

In 2025, this was Van Vliet’s first race after giving birth. She finished second in the 10km race.

However, this year, the Nedbank Running Club runner decided to run the 21km again.

“Winning this year’s race was pretty awesome.

“I’ve been trying to get back on track after my pregnancy, and it’s taken so long. I am pleased to have won the 21km.

“We’ve been chasing Refeloe for a long time. What was so nice about the race was that we worked together and ran in a nice group.

“It was a challenging route, but it was enjoyable because there were many ups and downs.

“What was nice about the route was that no one knew what to expect because it was the first time we had done it.

“However, everyone worked together,” she said.

The 10km results were: Men: 1. Thandolwethu Matsalo 31:33, 2. Endinako Jola 31:40, 3. Lukhanyiso April 31:58; Women: 1. Desnay O’ Grady, 39:08, 2. Amanda Detshe 40:04, 3. Kaityn Wolff 40:59.

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