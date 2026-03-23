Perksdale crowned Ray Mali T20 champs

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Perksdale Cricket Club being handed the Ray Mali T20 trophy by Ray Mali in Dikeni after winning the tournament.

Perksdale Cricket Club is in full-on celebration mode after being crowned the Ray Mali T20 Challenge winners at the weekend.

It was the second time in three years they have been engraved as the winners of the tournament, which serves as a critical platform for identifying and mentoring young talent from rural areas, bridging the gap between village cricket and professional ranks.

Perksdale from Debe beat Township United Brothers Cricket Club (Tubs) from Dikeni in the final of the competition at the University of Fort Hare cricket fields in Dikeni on Sunday.

They had posted 141, which Tubs failed to chase down.

“Everyone from our village is delighted. We have been getting calls even from people from Cape Town,” the team’s manager, Songezo Rebe, said.

“We were underdogs again this year in the competition. Everyone was speaking about the big teams that have done well recently in the Ngumbela and those that have lifted the competition before numerous times.

“We didn’t have any pressure because, again, no one expected us to do well. We had young players from our development structures because some of our players, who we won the Thanduxolo Cricket Board title with, were busy with their daily jobs.

“The young players did well and showed there is talent in our village. We had big names in our road to the final, but the boys did very well against those teams,” he said.

Amaza Mandita was named player of the match in the final.

Perksdale won R20,000 for first place, while Tubs earned R10,000.

The winners’ road to the final started with a 10-run win over Sheshegu Brothers on Saturday in their playoffs opener.

They put on a good batting display against a strong bowling attack to post 122, and Sheshegu ended with 112.

In their second game against the defending champions Lamyeni Hard Catch, they sent a strong message.

Their batters accumulated a total of 117, and the bowlers dismissed Lamyeni for a mere 87.

Tubs’ campaign en route to the final included victories over Young Stars and Fear Not.

Both games were closely contested.

Tubs posted 110 to Young Stars’ 106, while against Fear Not, they had 91 to 89 in a thriller that had the spectators on the edge of their seats.

Sheshegu Brothers took third place, winning R7,000, while Young Stars finished fourth with R3,000.

Organisers said there are plans for a Ray Mali select team to tour a province or perhaps the whole country.

Should that become a reality, the team will include Mzukisi Gwababa, Iviwe Shiyani, Siya Magenge, Yamkela Oliphant, Inga Mafanga, Awonke Mgini, Zubenathi Kene, Fezile Dlangabantu, Athule Kota, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana, Ivanathi Booi, Lithemba Nomoyi and Anda Mbolombo.

The non-travelling reserves are Iviwe Simama and Zanoxolo Khwatsha.

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