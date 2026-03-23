Veteran midfielder Konqobe finds fulfilment in Chippa United colours

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Seasoned footballer Ayabulela Konqobe says some of his most unforgettable moments on the pitch have come while wearing the Chippa United jersey.

Now 30 and a devoted husband and father of two, Konqobe finds himself in his third chapter with Chippa.

Originally from Cape Town, Konqobe joined Chippa in 2017 and stayed in Gqeberha for just six months before going back to AmaZulu.

The attacking midfielder returned to the Gqeberha team in 2021 after playing for Ekenäs IF in Finland.

He played briefly for Chippa in 2021 before signing with Cape Town All Stars, then departed again in 2022.

The player was without a club when he joined Chippa for the third time in October 2022.

He has now spent nearly four years with the team.

“I feel like this is where I played most of my football,” Konqobe said.

“This is where everything for me started professionally, and I will also be thankful to the Mpengesi family for always being there for me.

“I think I came back three times, and they have always taken care of my family and me, and I will always reward them with hard work and dedication.

“My time here has been so amazing.”

Konqobe has been a regular starter for Chippa United during the 2025/26 campaign. He recently scored his second goal of the season in their 2-2 draw against Magesi FC.

He grew up in the Ajax Cape Town development structure. He also played for SuperSport United, Thanda Royal Zulu, Richards Bay, Steenberg United, and Cape Town All Stars.

“I started playing from a young age; my family had a soccer team called Cultural Roots FC,” said Konqobe.

“So, I started playing for them, and then from there I went to Vasco Da Gama under nine, where I was scouted by Ajax.

“I then joined Ajax Cape Town at the age of 10. I was in the development; from there I got a national team call-up playing for the SA U17 and U20.

“I think I was just destined to play soccer, and this is where I am at now.”

As a former captain of the SA U20 national team, Konqobe said that early leadership experience has helped him to understand his teammates.

“I think the experience itself of just being a leader helps you in any role in how to understand people and how to understand your teammates.

“Also, how do you help yourself here and there?

“So I think that also helped me in understanding a lot of my teammates and also the different backgrounds of how people are.

“Because we come from different backgrounds and different cultures.”

Having played for the SA junior structures, he was asked if he’d one day like to join Bafana Bafana.

“Yes, I would love to play for Bafana, but when the time is right and when the coach thinks the time is right, it will happen by God’s grace,” he replied.

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