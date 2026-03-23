Write off EP Elephants at your own peril, warns Meyer

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EP flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen gains ground for his team during their SA Cup match against the SWD Eagles at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Anyone foolish enough to write off the EP Elephants at this early stage of the SA Cup season will do so at their own peril, SWD Eagles coach Heyneke Meyer has warned.

Though EP have lost their opening three games, they still have the ability to beat any team in the competition provided they get quick ball and unleash their explosive back division, Meyer says.

His assessment will be music to the ears of EP coach Allister Coetzee, whose injury-hit team are languishing at the wrong end of the log after the opening three rounds of the competition.

SWD Eagles coach Heyneke Meyer (Gallo)

Former Springbok coach Meyer made the comments after his team pipped EP 26-22 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to move up into fourth place on the log after three rounds.

After losses to the Falcons and Pumas in their opening games, EP’s faltering start continued when they were outscored by four tries to three by the men from George.

“It was a tough game against EP, and the Eagles have an inexperienced team who still have a lot to learn,” Meyer said.

“It is always difficult here in Gqeberha in the SA Cup, and we have not managed to win here for quite some time.

They can beat any side if they get quick ball because EP have very fast backs who put us under pressure — Heyneke Meyer

“They can beat any side if they get quick ball because EP have very fast backs who put us under pressure.

“Of all the games so far, we were most under pressure against the Elephants.

“We were up against two very good coaches and friends of mine in Allister Coetzee (head coach) and Matt Proudfoot (forwards coach).

“In the build-up to this game I said you cannot write this EP team off and it will be tough right up until the end.

‘The game could have gone either way, and we will learn from this experience.

“We are just happy with the win, and I thought EP played well, and they stopped our maul, and I give them lots of points for doing that.

“It was a hell of a contest, and it is great to have guys like Allister and Matt coaching in the SA Cup.

“We will take the points, but it was tough out there.

“It has been tough for EP because they they have been so close in some games.

“They have also had injuries, and like us, they have a very small squad.

“I know EP struggled with props.

“I thought they really scrummed well tonight, and we have a big pack, and there has been huge improvement shown by EP.”

Meyer, who joined the Eagles during the off-season, says he is happy with how his project to revive the union is progressing.

“I’m very proud of how our project is going, but our investors are not in yet, and we are on a shoestring budget,” he said.

“There were not a lot of players around.

“I am so proud of these guys who come from all over, and getting them into a team in such a short time was very tough.

“So we are going to be under the cosh in some of these games, but we will keep on learning.

“The Eagles are still way off the way we want to play, but as long as we grind out wins, I will be happy.

“It will take time and patience.”

Meyer praised his team’s decision-making after they scored two early tries to put the Elephants under pressure.

“We have been working on our kick pass, and I must say the players took good decisions out there at the start,” he said.

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