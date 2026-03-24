Dale full of energy in exciting win over Brandwag

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dale College, left, scored a narrow 27-24 win over Brandwag in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Rugby Festival in Makhanda at the weekend. Picture: Wildeklawer Media

Dale delivered a performance of high energy and commitment to outduel Brandwag in a tough challenge in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Rugby Festival in Makhanda at the weekend.

The result was in the balance until the end, even after the Dalians, who trailed 17-15 at halftime, had the better of the second half, scoring tries by Azola Sodlaka and Liybona Mayikana to go ahead 27-17.

At that stage they were spending a lot of time in Brandwag’s half, and the Kariega side had to defend with immense vigour and diligence.

Eventually they were able to work their way into opposition territory, and from a 5m lineout, Dale illegally halted a maul, and the referee awarded Brandwag a penalty try.

That made it a three-point game with eight minutes to go, but neither side were able to add further points, giving Dale their third win (27-24) in three matches this season.

Other tries for Dale came from Kungawo Jaca and Lukho Mzingaye, while Sonwabise Dyani kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Brintley Brandt and Clevelon Deysel scored tries for Brandwag, and Rezanio Petrus slotted two conversions and a penalty.

After the threat of being overwhelmed by the classy running of the Queen’s backline, Nico Malan completely transformed their game to defeat the Komani team 26-19.

The final match of the Friday programme was a fitting end to the day’s play as Nico Malan found their mojo in no uncertain fashion to run their opponents ragged as they transformed a 12-0 deficit into final victory.

Queen’s sped ahead with tries by Mtokozisi Mbambo and Tyler von Cullwitz and the Humansdorp outfit seemed to spend most of the first period defending in their own half.

Finally, when they did break through, they produced a remarkable turnaround to first level the match at halftime and then dominate most of the second half as the pressure was transferred onto their opponents.

This time it was Queen’s who were kept pinned in their half and once Nico Malan had their tails up, there was no stopping them.

The Queenians did cross the line again near the end, but the final whistle went immediately after the conversion to end a pulsating day of schoolboy rugby at the Somerset Field.

Woodridge and Mary Waters produced the first ferocious contest of the festival in a match which went to and fro before Woodridge finally sealed it with a try in the corner five minutes from the end.

They were first to take control with tries by Joel Fourie and Lisekho Matiwana, building up a handy 10-0 lead.

Mary Waters hit back when some scrambling in defence by the Woodridge players saw them beaten by the bounce of the ball and Lozro Gill dotted down for the Makhanda team. The conversion made it 10-7 at halftime.

Then it was the turn of Mary Waters to show their running skills and they did so with great ambition to take the lead through Liyabona Simani, with Gill kicking his second conversion.

Trailing 14-10, Woodridge wasted a few opportunities on attack before finally nailing an overlap for James Waller to race over for the winning score, 15-14.