Marenene or Baxa, EC Super Middleweight title will remain in Nelson Mandela Bay

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The Eastern Cape Super Middleweight title will be on the line when Gqeberha’s Lisakhanya Marenene and Aphiwe Baxa from Kariega lock horns at Walmer Multi-purpose Centre on Saturday.

Their 10-round bout for the vacant title will headline Xolani Jamani’s X Boxing Promotions bill, sponsored by the provincial department of sport to nurture boxing at grassroots level.

Baxa and Marenene drew in their first encounter over four rounds in August last year and have vowed to knock each other out this time around.

Whatever happens, the title will remain in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The main supporting bout of the tournament, a six-round bantamweight fight, has been widely spoken about by pundits.

The clash is between former open boxing (amateur) international star Lubabalo Soga from Gqeberha and Aphiwe Rasmeni from Sada.

Soga blew away Ayabulela Mati in the first round of his professional debut in August 2025, while Rasmeni, who turned professional in 2018 and has a record of 10 fights, three wins (1KO) and seven losses, is counted as a veteran of the game.

He counts the South African junior featherweight kingpin and WBO youth super bantamweight champion Siyabulela Hem among his victims.

KuGompo boxing lovers are saying Rasmeni should not be taken lightly, while Mazizi Vumazonke, a three star international referee and judge from Kariega, sidRasmeni is in for a beating as Soga is the champion in waiting in the bantamweight division.

“We know Rasmeni and promise that he won’t go to round 3. Many boxing fans are going to this tournament to watch Soga fight. They know what he is capable of and will not be disappointed,” said Vumazonke.

In the other bouts, all over four rounds, Anele Hashe will fight against Maxhoba Paraffin (both Gqeberha) in a miniflyweight bout, and Timothy Rayn (Gqeberha) faces Loyiso Sandi (Gqeberha) in the lightweight division.

Siphosethu Matyholweni (Gqeberha) will fight against Siyabulela Blaauw (Kirkwood) in the bantamweight while Liyema Oliphant (Kariega) fights Asiphile Yumata (Gqeberha) in the featherweight.

Rabby Matete (Gqeberha) takes on Lukhanyo Kume (Gqeberha) in a middleweight bout and while Ubukho Mbonde (Gqeberha) and Ayabonga September (Kariega) clash in the junior featherweight.

The first bout starts at 2pm and admission is R70 for adults and R30 for children.

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