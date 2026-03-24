St Johns Road crowned Walter Fredericks Memorial Cup champs

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St Johns Road Primary celebrate beating A W Barnes by 10 wickets during the Walter Fredericks Memorial Cup held at the Alfred Schoeman Grounds in Buffalo Flats on Monday.

St Johns Road Primary School were crowned the champions of the Walter Frederick Memorial Cup cricket tournament on Monday at the Alfred Schoeman Grounds in Buffalo Flats in KuGompo City.

This follows a 10-wicket victory win over AW Barnes Primary in the T10 U13 final.

Barnes posted a score of 50 runs for the loss of just four wickets. Cade Goldstein top-scored in that innings with 10 runs off 36 balls.

Shaveau Lyons was the most economical bowler for St Johns with figures of 1/6, and Rayleon Bailey took a wicket while conceding 11 runs.

In their chase, St Johns captain Lyons transferred his bowling form to the bat. He top-scored for his team with an unbeaten 16.

His partner, Bailey, also did well with the bat, scoring 10 runs, while the rest of the runs came through extras.

For his batting and bowling display, Lyons was named player of the match.

Aayaan Nazir from East London Primary School was the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 75 runs.

Neymar Arends finished as the top wicket-taker with nine scalps to his name.

The Walter Frederick Memorial Cup Dream Team selected was: Aayaan Nazir (East London), Shaveau Lyons (St John’s Road), Cade Goldstein (AW Barnes), Rayleon Bailey (St John’s Road), Amzolele Jacob (Inner City), Conlan Ruiters (Buffalo Flats), Lee Rickets (wicketkeeper, St John’s Road), Neymar Arends (capt, AW Barnes), Chad Smith (St John’s Road), Isivile Mbusi (Makinana), Lulonke Jacob (Inner City)

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