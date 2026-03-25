Lion-Cachet shines for Titans as Warriors stumble in Cup qualifier

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Warriors batter Muhammad Manack pulls a delivery during the CSA One-Day Cup qualifier against the Titans at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday

The Titans were almost derailed but regrouped in time to qualify for the Cricket SA One-Day Cup final against the Lions at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Up against the Dafabet Warriors in Wednesday’s qualifier at St George’s Park, the visiting team delivered an accomplished bowling performance to dismiss the hosts for just 204 in 49.3 overs.

Despite some nervy moments in what appeared to be a fairly routine run-chase, the Titans eventually reached their target in 43.1 overs with four wickets in hand.

With no serious pressure on them to maintain a fast run-rate, there were important knocks of 46 by captain Rivaldo Moonsamy and 39 by Keegan Petersen to take the Titans to within 100 runs of their objective.

However, the Warriors have shown their fighting qualities all season, and they were not about to give up, reducing the Titans to the slightly worrying position of 127/5 after Thomas Kaber got Petersen to drag one onto his stumps.

That was when Keagan Lion-Cachet stepped into the breach with arguably his most important innings for the Titans this season.

Showing great intent and energy, he struck his maiden List A half-century with a superb 57 not out to secure victory with time to spare.

Earlier, the Titans delivered a bowling performance of sustained discipline to never relinquish their grip on the proceedings after winning the toss and sending the home side in.

With the spinning duo of Roelof van der Merwe and Neil Brand bowling with great control and intelligence, they were able to blunt the dangerous Warriors batting lineup, taking regular wickets while also keeping a brake on the run-rate.

Van der Merwe picked up an impressive 3/32 in 9.3 overs, while Brand was even more effective with his orthodox leftarmers, conceding only 24 runs in 10 overs and taking two wickets.

When they were not operating, the Titans’ seam attack were equally efficient, and none of their bowlers conceded more than six runs an over.

Duan Jansen (2/42), Junior Dala (2/45) and Lizaad Williams (1/32) kept a tight lid on the Warriors batters, and the regular loss of wickets cost the home side dearly.

On many occasions this season, the Warriors have found someone to step up to the plate in times of need, but when it mattered most they were unable to get on top of their opponents.

That was with the exception of Muhammad Manack, who contributed an outstanding knock of 80 off 99 balls with nine fours and one six, and the ever-reliable Patrick Kruger, who made 40 off 43 balls with two fours and a six.

Manack and Modiri Litheko got the Warriors off to a solid start, reaching 50 in the 13th over, but when Van der Merwe trapped Litheko in front for 26 with the score on 60, the home team never really found their rhythm.

Captain Matthew de Villiers, one of the Warriors’ form players this season, never got going and was out to the first delivery bowled by Dala, caught behind by Lion-Cachet.

Dala struck again in his next over when Sinethemba Qeshile was caught near the boundary.

While Manack was keeping things moving at one end, wickets fell at the other as Brand removed Jean du Plessis, courtesy of a catch by Jansen on the long-on boundary.

Manack eventually fell the same way, and while Kruger tried his best to inject some urgency into the proceedings, the Titans attack had their strategy spot on as they slowly but surely suffocated the Warriors batters.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald