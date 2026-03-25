Sogcwayi’s ex-trainer touts his chances in international debut

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Featherweight Sanele Sogcwayi’s former trainer, Ncedo Cecane, is backing him to prevail in his first international bout, at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Mdantsane’s Sogcwayi, under new handlers since leaving Cecane and manager Thembelani “Shakes” Hlombe, faces Namibian Tomas Shifiona.

Sogcwayi now boxes with the Brian Mitchell Academy in Johannesburg, under the tutelage of Manny Fernandez.

The former amateur star, who joined Golden Gloves Promotion amid much fanfare, is gradually translating his early prowess to the professional ranks, having won all four of his bouts since starting to fight for pay in March 2024.

However, there are areas where the 23-year-old still needs to polish his technique, which has raised some questions over whether he is truly destined for stardom.

Sogcwayi scraped through with a split-decision win over shop-worn but experienced Sabelo Ngebiyane in his last bout in October.

Cecane said his former protégé would fare better against Shifiona. “I think this fight will serve as a coming-out party for Sogcwayi, because he is used to competing at the international level in the amateur ranks.

“Sometimes you need to unleash talented boxers against the best for them to raise their game, and this fight will do wonders for Sogcwayi’s career growth.”

Cecane admitted that Sogcwayi showed flaws in his previous bouts against relatively easy opposition, as the amateur star was still grappling with the professional setup.

“We were busy polishing up some rough edges in his boxing make-up, but his talent is unmistakable.

“I am confident that his current handlers will continue with the job we were doing and take his boxing to another level.”

Sogcwayi has promised to produce his best performance while admitting Shifiona would be a step up in class.

“These are the kinds of fights I like because they bring out the best in me.

“I just hope Shifiona will bring his A-game because I am ready to showcase my skills and boxing pedigree, which I think people have not seen yet in the professional ranks.”

The Namibian held unbeaten Ishmaeel Kadri to a draw in his last visit to the country in Pretoria in November.

Before that, he also fought on even terms with former SA featherweight champion Jeff Magagane in Johannesburg to prove that he was no slouch, despite his patchy fight record of three losses, five draws, and just eight wins.

The fight will form part of the blockbuster GGP show dubbed ‘Sole Survivor’, where Brandon Thysse and Roarke Knapp will battle for the SA light heavyweight belt.

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