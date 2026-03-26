Madibaz aim for semis as Varsity Cup hopes fade

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Luan Verster, of the Madibaz, on the attack during the Varsity Shield game against Wits at the Madibaz Stadium on March 13, 2026

The fact that the Madibaz went down with all guns blazing as they stumbled to their third loss in the FNB Varsity Shield last Friday just about drew a smile from coach David Manuel.

Not that he is happy with his team’s 32-25 defeat to UWC, but because his charges showed the fight he had drilled into them after their blunder against Wits in the previous round.

They took a long, hard look at themselves after the latter and there was some tough talk about attitude in the build-up to the UWC encounter.

Despite the agony of the final result etched on his face, he is as pleased as one can be in the circumstances.

“We spoke a lot about staying in the fight,” Manuel said. “Against Wits we lost key moments and then dropped our heads, which is not who we want to be. This time, we stayed in it until the end.”

The fact that the match was in the balance until the final whistle, including a prolonged passage of attacking play from the Mandela University side at the death, underlines his sentiments.

“If Cole Hilpert had scored in the last minute and we had converted, we could have won the game,” Manuel pointed out.

“I’m proud of the fight we showed. It looked much more like the Madibaz team that never gives up that we have become used to.”

He is now asking his charges to maintain that fighting spirit while working on their ability to manage key moments, as it is about “winning those moments and stacking them on top of each other”.

“If we could have scored when the chance came, if we could have dealt with the high ball better, if we could have handled our defensive situations better – those are the moments that change games.

“We just need to be better in those pressure situations.”

Another hurdle for the coaching team was to teach the value of trusting the process to young players who were still finding their feet in Varsity Shield rugby, Manuel explained.

“It is part of the journey of developing young players into consistent performers.”

The latest defeat forces a shift in mindset for the team, who have finished second on the log and progressed to the playoffs against Varsity Cup opposition for the past three seasons.

With a top-two placing – and promotion to Varsity Cup – now out of the question, Manuel’s new goal will be to qualify for the semis and get through that.

Manuel believes realism and adaptability are essential.

“We’ve been driven by the goal of getting into the Varsity Cup, but sometimes you have to be honest about where you are as a team. If that’s not on the cards, you reset and identify the next goal.”

It was now about pushing to reach the Shield final and giving themselves “a chance to win it”, he said.

The coach stresses that adversity is a powerful teacher on and off the field. His own role, for example, extends beyond results into the realm of personal development.

“My focus is to develop boys into men of character. We can’t lose sight of that. That’s the bigger picture.”

Setbacks often reveal underlying issues previously masked by success.

“This game exposes the cracks. It’s our responsibility to fix them step by step.”

Madibaz, who languish in fourth place, play their final round-robin fixture against Sol Plaatje in Kimberley on Friday. Kick-off is at 7pm. - Full Stop Communications

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