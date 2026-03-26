Records fall on opening day of DHL Lifesaving SA Championships

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Fish Hoek's Sarah Mocke exits the water on day one of the DHL Lifesaving SA Championships at Kings Beach, Gqeberha.

Day one of the DHL Lifesaving South Africa Championships delivered a spectacular showcase of youth talent, elite competition and international flair, as nippers, juniors and seniors took full advantage of pristine coastal conditions and a fiercely competitive pool programme.

The championships opened with a ceremony attended by dignitaries from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, alongside sponsors and key stakeholders, setting the tone for a week that celebrates both sporting excellence and lifesaving heritage.

The youngest competitors lit up the shoreline as nippers across all age groups took to the surf and sand in ideal conditions at Kings Beach in Gqeberha.

A wave of new talent emerged in the U9 and U10 divisions, while the more experienced U13 and U14 athletes delivered standout performances.

In the U14 girls’ division, Sarah Mocke of Fish Hoek Lifesaving Club claimed victory in the Iron Nipper event, continuing a proud family legacy.

The daughter of former world champion Dawid Mocke, she follows in the footsteps of both her parents and older brother.

Lucy Harker (Marine Lifesaving Club) secured second place, with Gianna Cowper Johnson (Summerstrand Lifesaving Club) finishing third.

The trio repeated the same podium order in the Run Swim Run event.

The U14 boys Iron Nipper title went to Eddy Harker (Marine Lifesaving Club), with CJ Hutchinson (Fish Hoek Lifesaving Club) second and Shah Eli Kannemeyer (Kings Beach Lifesaving Club) third.

Kannemeyer turned the tables in the Run Swim Run, taking first place ahead of Dylan Froneman (Big Bay Lifesaving Club) and Harker in third.

While the beach events brought energy and enthusiasm, the pool programme — taking place at the Newton Park Swimming Pool — delivered intensity and world-class performances from juniors and seniors alike.

Standout athlete

Kings Beach’s Nicholas Pretorius emerged as one of the standout athletes of the day.

In a remarkable display of form, Pretorius broke the South African record in the 200m obstacle event during his morning heat, only to better the record again in the afternoon finals.

His achievement set the benchmark for the competition and highlighted the rising standard of junior lifesaving in the country.

The pool events proved fiercely contested across all categories, with top athletes pushing each other in every race, underlining the depth of talent on display at the 2026 championships.

Adding a global dimension to the event, three international clubs have made the journey to compete ahead of the World Lifesaving Championships which will take place in Gqeberha later this year: Japan’s Nishihama and Tateyama clubs, alongside Germany’s DLRG (German Lifesaving Association).

Their participation raises the level of competition and strengthens international ties within the lifesaving community.

The senior women’s field also saw the return of familiar and formidable names.

Amica de Jager of Clifton Lifesaving Club made a welcome comeback after recovering from an injury sustained at the 2025 International Surf Rescue Challenge in New Zealand.

Sasha-Lee Hemmens, one of SA’s top female competitors, returned from the US to compete for Rox Lifesaving Club, adding further depth to an already competitive field.

With perfect weather, record-breaking performances, and a mix of emerging and established talent, day one of the championships has set a high standard for the days ahead.

As competition continues across both beach and pool disciplines, SA’s finest lifesavers, along with their international counterparts, are poised to deliver an unforgettable week. — Lifesaving SA

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