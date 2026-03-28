Championship milestones in DHL Lifesaving SA Championships in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Migael Reuven van der Merwe, of Harties Reflections, set a national record in the Boys U15 200m Super Lifesaver event.

The opening phase of the DHL Lifesaving SA Championships concluded in spectacular fashion, with national records tumbling, future stars rising, and clubs staking their claim across both beach and pool disciplines.

The final pool sessions delivered yet another surge of world-class performances, with two additional SA records set to close out the programme.

In the Boys U15 200m Super Lifesaver, Migael Reuven van der Merwe of Harties Reflections clocked an impressive 2:30.96, breaking the previous national record set in 2022 by his clubmate Christiaan van Eeden, continuing a proud legacy for the club.

Clifton’s Matthew Brooker followed suit in the Boys U19 200m Super Lifesaver, setting a new SA record of 2:13.60 and further cementing his dominance in the senior ranks.

Summerstrand twins Ella and Ruby Stutterheim secured an unforgettable first and second in the U13 girls Beach Flags. (ANTHONY GROTE)

The nipper competition wrapped up with high-energy beach events, where determination and camaraderie were on full display.

In the U14 boys’ Beach Flags, Chase Sim (Clifton Lifesaving) claimed victory, with Shah Eli Kannemeyer (Kings Beach) second and Taylor Crowder (Milnerton Lifesaving) third.

Kings Beach dominated the U14 girls Beach Flags, with Lyra Harmse taking gold and Emma Pretorius securing silver, while Georgia Casson-Crook (Llandudno) finished third.

One of the standout moments came in the U13 girls Beach Flags, where local twins Ella and Ruby Stutterheim secured first and second respectively, an unforgettable finish for the pair.

In the U12 boys Beach Sprints, Levi Abrahams (Fish Hoek) powered to victory, following in the footsteps of his sister Eve Abrahams, the current junior world champion, who is set to compete in the upcoming surf programme.

After several days of competition, Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club emerged as the dominant winners of the nipper division:

Fish Hoek – 976

Clifton – 524

Kings Beach – 388

Summerstrand – 286

Clifton’s Matthew Brooker set an SA record in the Boys U19 200m Super Lifesaver. (MICHAEL SHEEHAN)

Individual excellence was recognised across all age groups:

U9 Girls – Georgina Palm (Clifton)

– Georgina Palm (Clifton) U9 Boys – Farrell van Asperen (Clifton)

– Farrell van Asperen (Clifton) U10 Girls – Elizabeth Murray (Fish Hoek)

– Elizabeth Murray (Fish Hoek) U10 Boys – Byron Hutchinson (Fish Hoek)

– Byron Hutchinson (Fish Hoek) U11 Girls – Blake Cole (Fish Hoek)

– Blake Cole (Fish Hoek) U11 Boys – Dylan Shaw (Fish Hoek)

– Dylan Shaw (Fish Hoek) U12 Girls – Emma Richards (Fish Hoek)

– Emma Richards (Fish Hoek) U12 Boys – Cruz Roberts (Scottburgh)

– Cruz Roberts (Scottburgh) U13 Girls – Olivia Cox (Scottburgh)

– Olivia Cox (Scottburgh) U13 Boys – Vidar Bendixen (Fish Hoek)

– Vidar Bendixen (Fish Hoek) U14 Girls – Sarah Mocke (Fish Hoek)

– Sarah Mocke (Fish Hoek) U14 Boys – Shah Eli Kannemeyer (Kings Beach)

The pool competition also celebrated standout performers across age categories:

Girls 14 – Thandi Bosman (East London Lifesaving)

– Thandi Bosman (East London Lifesaving) Boys 14 – Migael Reuven van der Merwe (Harties Reflections)

– Migael Reuven van der Merwe (Harties Reflections) Girls 15–16 – Jess Leah Laderach (Kings Beach)

– Jess Leah Laderach (Kings Beach) Boys 15–16 – Jack Allott (Clifton)

– Jack Allott (Clifton) Girls 17–18 – Kiera van Heerden (Clifton)

– Kiera van Heerden (Clifton) Boys 17–18 – Matthew Brooker (Clifton)

– Matthew Brooker (Clifton) Girls 19 and over – Kendra du Toit (Mandeville Dolphins)

– Kendra du Toit (Mandeville Dolphins) Boys 18 and over – Aiden Bornman (TUKS Lifesaving)

At the conclusion of the pool programme, Clifton has surged to the top of the overall leaderboard, with strong performances placing local Gqeberha clubs Kings Beach in second and Summerstrand in third.

With the beach programme for nippers now complete and pool events wrapped up, attention shifts to the surf, where Masters will take on the ocean on Sunday, while the nippers and juniors and seniors have a well-deserved rest day before returning to the beach and pool on Monday. - Lifesaving SA

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald