Easy win for Belgium over US rings alarm bells for World Cup co-hosts

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Belgium’s Dodi Lukebakio, right, reacts with Jeremy Doku after scoring a goal against the US during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 28 2026.

Belgium bounced back after going behind to register a runaway 5-2 win over the US in their friendly international on Sunday morning (SA time) in a result that will ring alarm bells for the World Cup co-hosts.

Weston McKennie had the US ahead from a corner in the 39th minute, but a rasping long-range shot from Belgian defender Zeno Debast saw the teams level at halftime.

Amadou Onana made it 2-1 eight minutes into the second half, and six minutes later, Charles De Ketelaere converted a penalty to extend the lead.

Substitute Dodi Lukebakio slammed home a superb fourth goal in the 68th minute and added another nine minutes from time before Patrick Agyemang netted a late consolation for the US in the 87th minute after a defensive slip.

Both countries were using the fixture to prepare for the World Cup in June, and while the ease of victory will boost Belgium’s credentials, the result gives the co-hosts cause for concern about three months before the tournament kicks off.

Jérémy Doku’s shot in the 45th minute was punched away by goalkeeper Matt Turner, only to find Debast outside the penalty area, who returned it with interest, his shot staying low and surprising Turner as it bulleted into the net.

Doku’s dribbling created the chance for Onana to tuck away with a clever side-footed finish, and the penalty that followed was awarded after a VAR check found American captain Tim Ream had handled the ball trying to block a shot.

Lukebakio’s first goal was set up by a run from deep in defence by veteran fullback Thomas Meunier, but he still needed to cut inside and unleash a curling effort into the top corner.

The fifth goal for Belgium was a tap-in from Timothy Castagne’s pull-back, while a defensive slip from Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Youri Tielemans allowed Agyemang to reduce the deficit.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman. (PABLO MORANO / REUTERS)

• Meanwhile, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman praised his team’s performance after their 2-1 win over Norway in a World Cup warm-up on Friday in Amsterdam, but captain Virgil van Dijk felt there was still work to do before the global soccer showpiece.

The Dutch next meet Ecuador in Eindhoven on Tuesday and will play Algeria in June as they continue their preparations for the World Cup, which is scheduled from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, Mexico, and the US.

The Netherlands, who were playing without several regulars, fell behind to an early strike from Andreas Schjelderup but fought back through goals from Van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders.

The Netherlands are in Group F at the World Cup with Japan, Tunisia, and either Poland or Sweden.

Reuters