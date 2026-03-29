EL Police eye national Gold Cup title after Super 14 triumph

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East London Police celebrate winning the Eastern Cape Super 14 title after beating Progress 24-22 in the final at Police Park in KuGompo City on Saturday.

East London Police president Bonga Mntunjani and coach Onke Dubase are thrilled that their team made history by becoming the first club to win five Eastern Cape Super 14 titles but added that they are now eyeing bigger fish.

Mntunjani wants the team to go for the jugular later in the year and try to win the Gold Cup, saying that it is the only missing piece in their trophy cabinet.

The Gold Cup is the biggest club competition in the country, and that title has eluded Police.

They have often crashed in the opening stages, but with the momentum of winning the biggest provincial competition, Mntunjani wanted his team to carry the momentum to later this year.

“Winning the Super 14 gives us confidence going into the Border Super League and for the Gold Cup, which we want to do well in. It’s the competition we haven’t done well in,” Mntunjani said.

He could not sit still during the final against Progress on Saturday at Police Park.

Though he wore a poker face, his heart must have pounded during a tight game that finished 24-22 in his team’s favour.

He was delighted with the milestone of winning the Super 14 for the fifth time and said it meant a lot to the organisation.

He credited the players and the coaching staff.

Dubase shared similar sentiments, saying the win over Progress was a team effort.

Dubase, who took the reins at Police from Yongama Mkaza, added his name to the list of player-coaches that have won the Super 14.

He acknowledged it was a tense afternoon.

Progress had an opportunity to seal the win at the sound of the fulltime hooter with a drop goal, but it went wide.

Things wouldn‘t have been that close, but improper decision-making almost led to Police’s downfall.

On two occasions they went for the line in the second half instead of opting for a straightforward three points.

Police started the game at a high tempo, resulting in two tries in the first 20 minutes.

Progress couldn’t find their rhythm.

On numerous occasions they would get into the Police 22m area, but handling errors let them down.

With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Juliano Botha answered for Progress with a converted try after hard pick-and-goes by the forwards.

The teams went to halftime with Police leading 14-7.

In the first quarter of the second stanza it was all Progress.

They dictated the set pieces and were able to get over the advantage line in their carries.

Police had a chance to extend the score to 17-7, but they went for a driving maul, which was killed off by Progress.

That quickly haunted Police, as Progress scrumhalf Luchrane Muggels snipped through to close the gap, but the conversion was missed.

Kano Botha went over again for Progress to silence the Police crowd.

Veteran lock and captain Aya Nomboyo answered for the Bobbies with a converted try.

At the end, defending champions Progress had a penalty and drop goal attempt but missed them both.

“They came here to play, most definitely,” Dubase said. “We had the advantage of the wind in the first half. I told the guys, ‘Let’s use that as much as we can’.

“It was the opposite in the second half; they had the wind, and they put us in the corner and piled on the pressure.

“But it comes down to mentality in the end, and we pulled out.

“We didn’t opt for three points on some occasions because we thrive in set pieces. It was a big part of our identity.

“We always stick to our guns,” Dubase said.

Police walked away with a R60,000 cheque as first prize.

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