Fish Hoek crowned champions in spirited masters lifesaving showing

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Summerstrand's Carmel Sadler emerges from the water during the Masters action at the Lifesaving SA Championships at Kings Beach on Sunday.

Under clear skies and glassy seas, the DHL Lifesaving SA Masters Surf Championships delivered a celebration of endurance, camaraderie and lifelong passion for the sport.

With no wind and near-perfect conditions, Sunday belonged to the masters, the seasoned competitors who proved that lifesaving is not just a young person’s game but a lifelong pursuit.

From first whistle to final finish, the beach was alive with energy as athletes pushed through a demanding schedule that would test even the fittest competitors.

Unlike juniors and seniors, who compete over multiple days, masters athletes take on an intense programme of up to 10 individual events in a single day.

It’s a true test of stamina, resilience and mental toughness and this year’s field rose to the occasion.

Fish Hoek Lifesaving Club emerged on top with an impressive 888 points, followed closely by local club Summerstrand Lifesaving with 798, while Rox Lifesaving secured third place with 486 points.

Across the beach and in the surf, there were strong performances and a few surprise results that kept the competition exciting.

Some races saw unexpected podium finishes, while others reminded spectators that experience often triumphs under pressure.

But beyond the results, the spirit of the day stood out.

There were plenty of smiles, a few pulled hamstrings and countless moments of encouragement between competitors who have often raced against each other for years.

One of the most special elements of the Masters Championships was the presence of families lining the shore.

Children cheered on their parents, watching them dive through waves, sprint across the sand and carry the same competitive fire they bring to everyday life.

It was a powerful reminder that lifesaving is as much about community as it is about competition.

With the Masters Surf Championships complete, the focus now shifts to a packed and exciting final phase of the DHL Lifesaving SA Championships.

Juniors and seniors head onto the beach for their surf programme, where ocean conditions will test skill, strategy nd endurance over the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Masters return to the pool on Monday morning to continue their campaign, while the nippers take over the pool in the afternoons from Monday through to Wednesday — bringing the next generation back into the spotlight.

As the championships build towards their conclusion, the masters have set the tone: strong, spirited and deeply connected to the ocean.

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