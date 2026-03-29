Madibaz clinch Varsity Shield semifinal berth after big win

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Sean van Zijl scored a try for the Madibaz when they beat Sol Plaatje University in Kimberley on Friday.

The Madibaz clinched a berth in the Varsity Shield semifinals when they thrashed Sol Plaatje University 63-36 in a high-scoring clash in Kimberley on Friday.

In another game on Friday, Wits underlined their dominance in the Shield with a commanding 46-15 victory over UWC to secure automatic promotion back into the Varsity Cup, while both sides booked their places in the semifinals.

WSU also secured a home semifinal spot with a narrow 15-13 win against UFH at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, while the Madibaz ended fourth on the log after a fine comeback win in Kimberley.

The top four teams on the final Varsity Shield log table advanced to the semifinals.

It has been decided the team finishing first plays against the fourth-placed team, while the second-placed team takes on the third-placed team.

The top four teams after the final round of matches were Wits (32 points), WSU (28), UWC (25) and Madibaz (23).

It was the Madibaz who dominated the forward exchanges and capitalised on mistakes made by Sol Plaatje University on Friday

The Gqeberha team showed up from the opening minute of the game when their No 8 Ruwaan Zealand ran in to dot down and get the game off to a fast start.

Minutes later SPU scored a brilliant try from Sithabiso Dube.

Shortly after the break SPU added to their tally with a brilliant try from Dwayne Lubbe, who showed exceptional speed to beat the Madibaz defence and dot down under the posts.

SPU errors then started to creep in, and they were punished by Brent Klopper, who ended a rolling maul by dotting down.

From that point the Madibaz were unstoppable and produced a brilliant display of forward rugby.

Two quick-fire tries from Madibaz inside centre Christian Van der Merwe and Qurin Cupido ended the game as a contest.

Try scorers:

SPU 36: Tries: Sithabiso Dube (2), Dwayne Lubbe (2), Aiden Holzhausen, Jan Potgieter.

Madibaz 63: Tries: Ruwaan Zealand (2), Cullen Willows (2), Onelisiwe Fani, Edward Kruger, Brent Klopper, Christian van de Merwe, Qurin Cupido, Sean van Zijl.

Additional reporting by Varsity Shield media

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