Nelson Mandela Bay set for 21st Ironman spectacle in April

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Local hero Jamie Riddle will line up for the Ironman SA African Championship next month.

In less than a month, thousands of athletes will gather in Nelson Mandela Bay to compete in four Ironman events.

On Saturday, April 17, the Spec-Savers Ironkids SA returns to the stacked programme, with hundreds of children set to take on a run that finishes on the iconic red carpet under the Ironman arch.

The Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge and Isuzu 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay are also on the Saturday.

The Corporate Triathlon Challenge comprises a 400m swim, a 20km cycle and a 5km run, and the 5150 tackles the Olympic distance triathlon.

The action-packed Sunday then features the main event of the weekend, the Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship, with professional athletes toeing the start line at Hobie Beach.

Pros from all over the world will compete, including local hero Jamie Riddle and others who have yet to announce their participation.

As usual, the race is expected to attract a strong local crowd alongside a resurgence in the international athletes choosing to race in South Africa, with the split between SA and foreign athletes at 50/50.

Triathlete Timothy Hayward races last year. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

The early-season event offers men’s and women’s age-group qualifying slots to the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Athletes will fly in from Germany, the UK and France to compete for slots.

“We can’t wait to welcome thousands of athletes to Nelson Mandela Bay for what is set to be a special weekend of racing for the 21st edition of the Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship," race director Michele Bronkhorst said.

“The spectators here always bring support for the athletes like nowhere else. It’s going to be a weekend to remember.”

This year the Ironman bike course returns to the fan-favourite version, which takes athletes back to where it started.

The three-loop 180km course heads along the picturesque beachfront section of Marine Drive, through the city and surrounding villages to the turnaround point.

The return journey adds in the sweeping views of the ocean, the rugged coastline and adjacent countryside, taking you through quaint villages all the way back to Hobie Beach.

The Ironman Expo and merchandise area will open on the Thursday.

The African Championship is currently open for age-group registrations.

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