Progress can hold heads high despite loss, says Oliver

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Progress scrumhalf Lucrain Miggels on attack against EL Police during the EC Super 14 final in KuGompo City on Saturday

A gallant Progress team can proudly hold their heads high after they were pipped 24-22 by EL Police in a thrilling EC Super 14 final which went down to the wire in KuGompo City on Saturday, coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.

A capacity crowd at Police Park, which included a big contingent of travelling Progress supporters from Kariega, was treated to an absorbing contest which lived up to the pre-match hype.

Thanks to their record-breaking fifth win, Police pocketed a handsome winners’ cheque of R60,000.

Runners-up Progress cashed in to the tune of R40,000, and there were also lucrative incentives for ending up third (R20,000) and fourth (R20,000).

The Progress try scorers in a game of tight margins were Ben Jacobs, Keano Botha and Lucrain Miggels.

Cool-headed Renaldo Lewis booted two conversions and a penalty to complete his team’s points tally.

Shaun 'Trok' Oliver (Supplied)

“It was a final of two halves, and Police came out with guns blazing in the first 40 minutes when they were playing with the wind,” Oliver said.

“We recovered before halftime when we scored our first try.

“In the second half Progress had opportunities in what proved to be a tight final.

“In the end Police wanted it (the trophy), and they got a penalty at the end to clinch it.

“I think our boys can walk away from the final with their heads held up high.

“They gave it their all, and now the focus switches to the Grand Challenge Top 12 competition.

“Progress want to say congratulations to Police for winning the title for a fifth time.

“We are so proud because in the final we had six under-21 boys that played well, and they showed they are comfortable at this level.

“I remain extremely proud of the guys despite the loss.”

Progress reached the final with a 25-10 semifinal win over Young Leopards in Kariega last week, and Police stormed into the final with a 40-17 win over the Makhanda team Brumbies.

After leading 14-7 at halftime, Police went on to clinch a memorable win and lift the coveted trophy in front of a delighted home crowd.

The overall prize money up for grabs in the Super 14 tournament was increased to a whopping R468,000 (excluding transport) in 2026.

Ahead of the final EP Rugby executive member Mbulelo Gidane said the tournament had become a shining beacon of hope for the Eastern Cape rugby family.

Speaking in his capacity as local organising committee steering committee co-chair, Gidane said important steps had been taken to revive the tournament to its former glory.

“If you look at the numbers that watch this tournament, you will see clearly sponsors can run to this grassroots initiative.

“It only needs to be packaged well, and Super 14 will be a big event because its potential is big.”

“The competition is building and restoring trust with the clubs in both EPRU and BRU, including the wider rugby community.”

Progress kick off their bid for honours in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 competition with a match against Trying Stars in Alexandria on April 11.

Results:

EC Super 14 final: EL Police 24 Progress 22.

EPRU Grand Challenge:

Top 12: Joubertina United 29 Star of Hope 26, Brumbies14 Trying Stars 19.

Middle 12: Evergreens 27 Despatch Oostelikes 3, African Bombers 11 Kirkwood 10, Suburban 13 Missionvale 10, Motherwell 39 Born Fighters 29, United Barbarians 43 Spring Rose 38, Central 18 Kwaru 14.

Bottom 12: Adelaide Rangers 12 Windvogel United 13, Klipfontein United 60 Lily White 7, Middelburg Excelsior 28 St Marks 0, Despatch 19 Police/Crusaders 17, Orlando Eagles 17 Middelburg Eagles 19, Kareedouw Tigers 24 Helenvale United 13.

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