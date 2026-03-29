United Brothers host benefit day to honour departing Sinethemba Qeshile

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SA's Sinethemba Qeshile bats during the ODI International series against Pakistan at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, on November 4 2025.

United Brothers Cricket Club will host a high-profile benefit game in honour of Proteas T20 and ODI international Sinethemba Qeshile, who will be leaving the Warriors to play for the Titans next season.

The event at Fairview Sports Centre on April 11 from 11am celebrates Qeshile’s journey; having joined United Brothers in 2018 after matriculating at Hudson Park in KuGompo City, he developed into one of the club’s most respected figures.

At just 18, he earned his first professional contract and has since gone on to represent the Proteas’ white-ball side.

After eight memorable seasons with the club, Qeshile will now take the next step in his career as he joins the Titans, continuing his pursuit of becoming a fixture in the Proteas setup.

“United Brothers sees this event as an opportunity to honour not only his cricketing achievements but also his loyalty, humility and contribution to the club and community,” a statement from the club said.

The day will start with a curtain-raiser legends showdown between Dangerous Darkies and Amalungu before a Qeshile XI takes on a Tladi XI in the main event.

The day will also feature coaching clinics for aspiring young cricketers, community engagement activities and a celebration of cricket development in Nelson Mandela Bay

The event is free to the public, reinforcing the club’s commitment to accessibility and grassroots development.

It will be hosted by Mluleki Ntsabo and colleagues, bringing together former players, teammates, cricket legends and the broader cricket fraternity.

“This is more than just a cricket match. It is a celebration of a young man who has remained grounded, committed and loyal to his roots while reaching the highest level of the game,” the statement read.

‘Qeshile represents what United Brothers stands for.”

Any sponsors wishing to be involved on the day can contact Vusumzi Gonya at 073-588-9606 or email v.gonya@gmail.com.

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