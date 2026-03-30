Aldo Scribante Raceway delivers goods again

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Craig Benn impressed in his maiden outing on a new Kawasaki Ninja at Aldo Scribante Raceway.

The second round of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship roared into life at a blustery Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, delivering a full day of exhilarating racing and edge-of-your-seat action.

East London’s Geoff Stephen showcased pace and reliability in his powerful VW Golf, finally finding the consistency he has been chasing all season.

Stephen thrilled spectators with blistering speed down the main straight, but luck was not on his side as he narrowly missed out on a podium finish.

The battle for top honours was nothing short of spectacular, with Deon Neethling in his thunderous Audi and Ian Riddle in the ever-impressive VW Super Polo trading positions in a fierce on-track duel.

In the end, it was Neethling who edged ahead to claim victory after a hard-fought contest.

The Wide Horizon Advanced Training-backed Coastal Challenge for historic, classic and retro cars brought its own dose of drama.

Rudolf de Vos returned to action in his legendary giant-killing Chev Firenza, dominating the first two heats in commanding fashion.

However, misfortune struck as he was unable to start the third heat, opening the door for Rane Berry in his Nissan Skyline to capitalise and secure overall honours in an impressive comeback performance.

In the ever-growing handicap races for street and fine cars, Quinsley Sale delivered a standout performance in his powerful Nissan 350Z.

The category continues to gain traction, attracting seasoned competitors and enthusiastic newcomers, while also becoming a firm favourite among spectators thanks to its close, unpredictable racing.

The two-wheeled action was equally electrifying as the ongoing rivalry among the young 600cc riders reached new heights, with Zander Taljaard, Ruan van Zyl, Ethan Diener and newcomer Craig Benn battling wheel-to-wheel in thrilling encounters.

Benn made an immediate impact on his new Kawasaki Ninja, announcing himself as a serious contender.

These races often came down to mere metres, with riders fighting for the perfect exit out of the final corner before launching down the main straight in a dramatic dash to the finish line.

On the international stage, SA’s Ruche’ Moodley continued to make strides in the Moto3 World Championship, achieving his best result of the season so far with a 16th-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, a promising sign of things to come.

The class results from round two of the Algoa Motorsport Championship were:

EP Modified Saloons

Class B: 1 Deon Neethling, 2 Ian Riddle, 3 Elan Buchman

Class C: 1 Kelsey Davidson, 2 Timothy Ball Class D: 1 Eckhart Schoenknecht, 2 Lloyd Brady, 3 Duncan Phillips

Class E: 1 Kiesha Potgieter, 2 Steven Phillips, 3 Henry Adams

Class F: 1 Peter Schultz, 2 Riaan van Vuuren, 3 Michael Beukman

Class X: 1 Raymond Redinger

Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge

Class C: 1 Rane Berry, 2 Tom Hugo

Class D: 1 Anton Ehlers, 2 Pat Fourie

Class E: 1 Johan Marais

Retro Classic Cars

1 Sydney Lippstreu, 2 Rodney Esterhuizen, 3 Rudolf de Vos

Open Motorcycles

600cc Standard: 1 Ethan Diener

600cc: 1 Zander Taljaard, 2 Ruan van Zyl, 3 Craig Benn

Historics: 1 Morne Kock

Street and Fine Cars (Overall Handicap): 1 Quinsley Sale, 2 Kay-Lee O’Brien, 3 Tania Wagner, 4 Karl Pask, 5 Sandon Iliffe, 6 Justin Theron, 7 Joshua Gamble

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