Highbury coach Sibiya expects fierce game against Tuks

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Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya aims to use the Fifa break to sharpen his team’s edge.

Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya is preparing his squad for a fierce showdown against the University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on April 7 (3pm).

Sibiya aims to capitalise on the current Fifa break, using the opportunity to sharpen his team’s edge ahead of the relentless Tuks side.

This renewed focus comes after the Yellow Nation’s recent goalless draw at Gelvandale Stadium against the Leopards.

With the point, Highbury moved up to eighth on the log with 27 points from 22 games. They are 12 away from the promotional play-off spot, which the Hungry Lions currently occupy with 39 points.

“We have continued our preparations from last week and this week,” Sibiya said.

“We are aware that teams are beginning to form a low block against us, making penetration extremely difficult.

“So we’ll focus on playing against a low block and maintaining a clean sheet.

“We defended very well against the Black Leopards, particularly on set pieces and long throws, and we expect a very aggressive game against Tuks, given their strengths in set pieces and long throws.

“Tuks are known for their direct play and set pieces, so it would be ideal if we could keep another clean sheet against them while also maximising our chances.

“We’ve been working hard in our final third on finishing and penetration, as well as width and depth, to create more clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities.

“The spirit is high; the guys understand that we have a chance. We just need to win our matches and see what happens from there.

“But, to be honest, the spirit is positive; everyone is pushing.”

Sibiya, who still hopes to be promoted this season, said that getting maximum points in their league’s remaining games is critical to keeping those hopes alive, while also creating a gap between them and the teams below.

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