Border schools to face top-tier opposition at Grey High festival

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Grey High, in white, and Hudson Park clashed in the Graeme Rugby Festival in Makhanda. Both teams will be in action in the Standard Bank Grey High Festival at the end of April. Picture: Wildeklawer Media

A trio of Border schools are set for serious challenges when the annual Standard Bank Grey High Rugby Festival takes place in Gqeberha from April 25 to 27.

Selborne College, Hudson Park and Dale will be involved in the event, with intriguing contests in the pipeline.

The toughest examination arguably looms for the Selbornians, who take on Western Cape side SACS on the opening day and finish off on Monday against the always-competitive Durban outfit Glenwood.

Dale are set for a fascinating fixture against the promising Pearson team, who showed their credentials by beating St Andrew’s in the recent Graeme College Festival.

The Qonce team, though, should be too strong for Muir when they meet on the final day of the festival on the Pollock Oval.

Hudson Park will be well tested in their two games, first coming up against Daniel Pienaar and then facing Somerset West visitors Parel Vallei.

Hosted by Grey High, the festival has built a reputation as one of the premier tournaments in the country, offering a valuable yardstick for teams with ambitions of national prominence.

This year’s programme features a strong line-up of traditional rugby schools, with fixtures spread across Kolisi Field, Pollock Oval and the Crusaders ground.

Much of the spotlight will fall on the hosts, Grey High School, who face two high-quality opponents in what promises to be a revealing weekend for the Eastern Cape giants.

Grey High open their campaign on April 25 with a marquee clash against Michaelhouse at 3.25pm on Kolisi Field. It is a fixture that traditionally produces high-intensity rugby, with both schools known for their physicality and structured play.

For Grey, the encounter offers an opportunity to test themselves against one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most respected rugby institutions.

Two days later, the hosts return to the same field for another headline fixture, this time against Pretoria Boys’ High School.

The 3.25pm kick-off on April 27 is expected to be one of the standout matches of the festival, pitting Grey’s disciplined, forward-driven approach against a Pretoria Boys’ side renowned for its tactical awareness and attacking flair.

With both teams retaining a massive rugby culture, this clash could provide a vivid reminder of their match in Pretoria last year, which Grey narrowly won.

The inclusion of teams such as Framesby, Kearsney College and St Stithians ensures a diverse mix of playing styles, adding to the festival’s appeal as a true national gathering of schoolboy rugby talent.

The first team fixtures are:

April 25

Kolisi Field

9.10: Kingswood v St Charles; 10.25: Graeme v Kearsney; 11.45: Parel Vallei v Framesby; 12.55: SACS v Selborne; 14.05: Glenwood v Rondebosch; 3.25: Grey High v Michaelhouse

Pollock Oval

10.25: Daniel Pienaar v Hudson Park; 11.45: St Stithians v Drostdy; 2.05: Dale v Pearson; 3.25: Muir v Mzwandile Mali XV

April 27

Kolisi Field

8am: Pearson v Drostdy; 9.10: Kingswood v St Stithians; 10.25: SACS v Kearsney; 11.45: St Andrew’s v Michaelhouse; 12.55: Glenwood v Selborne; 14.05: KES v Rondebosch; 3.25: Grey High v Pretoria Boys’

Pollock Oval

11.45: Graeme v St Charles; 2.05: Mzwandile Mali XV v Grey Unicorns; 3.25: Muir v Dale

Crusaders

9.10: Parel Vallei v Hudson Park

Daily Dispatch