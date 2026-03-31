East London junior shines with U9 gold medal in SA biathlon champs

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East London's Zizikazi Mbuqe won a gold medal in the U9 category at the SA Biathlon Championships in Oudtshoorn last weekend.

Eight-year-old East London athlete Zizikazi Mbuqe made her province proud by capturing gold in the U9 category at the 49th SA Biathlon National Championships in Oudtshoorn last weekend. The young star also earned the title of Junior Victrix Ludorum.

The Stirling Primary School Grade 2 pupil was one of 22 athletes representing Border at the championships.

Biathlon sees athletes competing in swimming and running while accumulating points in each sport.

In the U9 category, Mbuqe collected a total of 2149.88 points, ahead of her rivals on 2140.01 and 2111 points respectively.

Mbuqe started her swimming journey in 2024 at V’s Swimming School under Tazlin Birch’s guidance and then went on to join Harlequins Aquatics Club, which is managed by Birch.

Besides swimming with her club, she is also part of her school’s gala group and recently excelled at the Border Top 8 competition.

Border Biathlon’s Michael Forbes said Mbuqe did her first time-trial last year in September when she ran her first 400m race in 1:24:73 and her first 50m swim in 44:16 seconds, taking her straight to the top ranking with a total of 2103.74 points.

He added that in her first interprovincial championship in November in Gqeberha, Mbuqe won in her age-group and received the award for Junior Victrix Ludorum with 2103.32 points.

Mbuqe said participating in the national championships had been nerve-racking for her, but she found comfort in having her family with her.

“My mom always tells me that being nervous is good and all I wanted was to get gold,” she said.

Swimming is her favourite sport, and she was confident that she would do well in it.

She added that she was grateful for her parents and brother, Ame, who were always cheering her on.

Club coach Birch said Mbuqe was an attentive, hard-working swimmer and always willing to push beyond her limits.

“Her commitment and positive attitude make her stand out, and her achievements are well deserved,” Birch said.

Parents Anathi and Bomkazi Mbuqe said they were incredibly proud of their daughter and were committed to supporting her as she continued to grow in the sport.

Bomkazi said they were also focused on ensuring she would have a good balance in having fun as a child while also instilling discipline and commitment to all her sports endeavours.

The 49th SA Biathlon Championships saw a total of 862 athletes from across the country compete in a test of endurance and versatility.

Other East London schools represented were Hangklip Junior, Lilyfontein Primary, Cambridge Primary, Clarendon Primary, Selborne Primary and College and Stirling High.

In the U19 age-group, Selborne’s Wyl Wright came third to earn the bronze medal. - Poliswa Sejosing

Daily Dispatch