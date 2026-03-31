Penultimate DHL Lifesaving SA Championships day delivers drama, upsets and records

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The penultimate day of the DHL Lifesaving SA Championships delivered everything you would expect at this stage of the competition — intensity, drama and performances that could shape national selection.

With the ocean alive from early morning and the beach heating up in the afternoon, athletes across all age groups rose to the occasion in a day packed with standout moments.

The surf arena set the tone, with marquee open events drawing big performances.

In the Open Ironman, Joshua Fenn (East London Lifesaving) put together a commanding race, using a powerful ski leg and controlled swim to secure gold in a stacked field.

On the women’s side, Sasha-Lee Hemmens (Rox Lifesaving) delivered a composed and clinical performance to take the Open Ironwoman title, with Nicola Harcus (Fish Hoek Lifesaving) finishing a strong second.

The rivalry between Hemmens and Harcus intensified in the Open Women’s Surf Swim.

In a nail-biting sprint to the line, Harcus edged ahead to claim gold, with Hemmens just behind in silver, a thrilling reversal of their earlier Ironwoman result.

The Open Men’s Surf Swim saw Sash-Lee’s husband, Hayden Hemmens (Rox Lifesaving), take control early and never look back, securing gold ahead of Tyne van Achterbergh (Clifton Lifesaving), while Ironman champion Fenn added to his medal tally with bronze.

Winner Sasha-Lee Hemmens, right, and second Nicola Harcus in action during the Senior Ironlady event (Anthony Grote)

As the focus shifted to the sand, the energy did not drop and the Open Men’s Sprint Relay delivered pure drama.

Pre-race favourites Clifton Lifesaving looked set for victory, but a costly baton drop in the final handover opened the door for Clifton’s E team of Joshua Huntingford, Sebastian Ilderton, Mathew Pincente and Kyto Tuohy to seize the moment and sprint to gold in a remarkable twist.

In the Open Women’s Sprint Relay, Clifton’s depth shone through.

The C team of Zoe Beresford, Isabella Greenfield, Keira van Heerden and Ella Dorrington overcame their own late handover stumble to recover and claim gold in a composed finish under pressure from Fish Hoek.

The next generation of junior girls made their presence felt with confident, often surprising, performances — Sabrina Krige (Big Bay Lifesaving) sprinted to U15 gold, Kealah Plaatjies (Summerstrand Lifesaving) delivered a dominant U17 win, Clifton’s Beresford outran current Junior World Champion beach sprinter Eve Abrahams (Fish Hoek Lifesaving) in the U19s adding to their growing rivalry after also tying in the Open Women’s sprints earlier in the week.

In the Junior Boys Surf Swim, Van Achterbergh (Clifton Lifesaving) continued his strong form in the U19 section; Nicholas Pretorius (Kings Beach Lifesaving) claimed U17 gold and Jakobus Reynolds (Summerstrand Lifesaving) secured U15 honours.

While the surf and sand delivered spectacle, the pool belonged to the nippers.

Four South African records fell in an extraordinary display of young talent, a powerful reminder that the future of South African lifesaving is already making waves.

The Tuks Lifesaving team of Christoff Botha, Amelie Lottering, Francois Fick and Mikah du Toit won the Mixed U10–11 50m LC Metre Relay 10m Ball Throw; Cayden Claassen (Kings Beach) took the Boys U11 100m Obstacle; Gemma Spies (Kings Beach) the U13 Girls 100m Obstacle and Roan Horne (Fish Hoek) won the U8 Boys 100m Manikin with Fins.

As the Nipper Championships head into the final day, the leaderboard is beginning to take shape, with Harties Lifesaving Club leading on 607 points from Rox Lifesaving on 277 and Fish Hoek Lifesaving with 262.

With only Wednesday remaining, there is still everything to play for, from individual glory to club supremacy. — Lifesaving SA

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