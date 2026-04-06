Chiefs storm back to sink Orbit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala celebrates his goal during the Betway Premiership match against Orbit College at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday

Kaizer Chiefs came from behind to whip Orbit College 3-1 in their Betway Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.

Goals from Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala and Siphesihle Ndlovu deepened Orbit’s relegation woes, cementing their spot in 15th place on the log.

The only goal scored by Orbit College came through Thabanga Mahlangu.

After their victory on Monday, Chiefs have now won four straight league games.

Amakhosi recovered from their 3-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates to beat Richards Bay, Durban City, Magesi FC, and now Orbit in the league.

Orbit were no pushovers and played like a true home team, despite the majority of the crowd being dressed in gold and black.

In the early minutes of the first half, the Rustenburg side limited Amakhosi’s playing space as they sought early goals in a high-tempo game.

Orbit’s Mahlangu was the first player to take a shot at goal in the first half, but his attempt was blocked.

In the 22nd minute, Mbulelo Wagaba took advantage of some woeful defending to send his header into the top right of the net past flailing Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

The goal was well-deserved after several unsuccessful attempts.

The Glamour Boys quickly attempted an equaliser, but Lebohang Maboe’s strike in the 34th minute was unsuccessful.

Minutes before halftime, stunned Chiefs fans had something to shout about as Duba levelled matters.

In the second half, both teams continued to play at a fast pace but Chiefs gradually started to dominate as Orbit ran out of legs.

Shabalala scored the second goal for the visitors in the 68th minute from the centre of the box before Ndlovu sealed the deal 12 minutes from time.

Orbit chose Gqeberha for their home game due to Olympia Park in Rustenburg reportedly having security and compliance risks due to its dilapidated state.

Also, the Royal Bafokeng Stadium is undergoing maintenance and renovations and was ruled out as a possible venue.

• Meanwhile, Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi plans to capitalise on their home game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against Siwelele on Tuesday (7.30pm), following their disappointing 4-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Vilakazi has urged his troops to fight with all they have for the crucial three points as they continue to fight for survival in the Betway Premiership.

“We need to be honest with ourselves and focus on one game at a time,” Vilakazi said.

“I know there is a possibility for a top-eight spot, but for now, we need to make sure that we save the status of the team.

“We don’t want to be close to automatic relegation, and we don’t want to be close to the relegation playoffs, so we still have a lot of work ahead of us.

“We will definitely take advantage of our home game against Siwelele. We need to dominate and secure those three points.”

This week’s fixtures are:

Tuesday (all 7.30pm): Chippa United vs Siwelele, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium; Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Chatsworth Stadium; Magesi FC vs Marumo Gallants, Seshego Stadium; Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows, Orlando Stadium; Richards Bay vs Stellenbosch FC, Richards Bay Stadium

Wednesday: TS Galaxy vs Polokwane City, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, KwaMhlanga (7.30pm)

Friday: Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates, Richards Bay Stadium (7.30pm)

Saturday: Golden Arrows vs Durban City, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium (3pm); Siwelele vs AmaZulu, Dr Molemela Stadium (3pm); Sekhukhune United vs Magesi FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5.30pm); Chippa United vs Polokwane City, Buffalo City Stadium (8pm)

Sunday: Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy, FNB Stadium (3pm); Marumo Gallants vs Orbit College, Dr Molemela Stadium (5.30pm)

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald