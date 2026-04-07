Kwayiba’s strike earns Chippa vital three points at home

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Chippa United celebrate a goal by Sinoxolo Kwayiba during the Betway Premiership match against Siwelele at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 7, 2026

Chippa United defeated Siwelele 1-0 in their Betway Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sinoxolo Kwabiya’s second-half goal earned three points for the home team in a high-intensity match against their Bloemfontein rivals.

Chippa coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi said he was aiming to capitalise on their home game against Siwelele after a disappointing 4-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

He wanted his team to fight for survival in the Betway Premier League, and that is exactly what they did on Tuesday night against Siwelele.

The Gqeberha club’s victory ended their five-match league winless streak and brought a measure of relief in their endeavours to stay in the top flight.

However, Chippa remained 13th on the log with 23 points from 24 matches, six points clear of the automatic relegation spot and only five points clear of the playoff position.

But they are also just five points away from securing a top-eight finish this season.

There were no threatening attempts from either team in the first half as the Chilli Boys and Siwelele matched each other.

The first half ended with no goals, but matters heated up after the break, with both teams pushing hard for the opening goal.

Siwelele’s Neo Rapoo attempted to put his team ahead in the 56th minute, but his strike hit the side netting.

Kwayiba scored the game’s opener a minute later, shooting from the centre of the box.

Sirgio Kammies and Malebogo Modise attempted to extend the Chilli Boys’ lead later, but both shots were saved.

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