Ramaphosa agrees to accept US ambassador Bozell’s credentials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US ambassador to SA Leo Brent Bozell III presenting his letter of credence to department of international relations and co-operation official Clayson Monyela in February.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday receive the credentials of US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III.

Bozell, who arrived in the country in February, was taken to task by the South African government shortly afterwards for denouncing the controversial “Kill the Boer“ chant as hate speech. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been tense in recent years over foreign policy disagreements and perceived anti-white discrimination in South Africa.

Representatives from Cuba, Lebanon, Ukraine, Angola, Mozambique and Zimbabwe will also present their credentials at a ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.

Other heads of mission-designate who will attend the event are from Ghana, Barbados, Haiti, Denmark, Norway, Hungary, Greece, Malaysia, the Philippines, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

TimesLIVE