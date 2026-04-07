Rock of Ages, Dimbaza XI, Telly Tubbies big winners at Moko Easter tournament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rock of Ages from kwaNtonga celebrate winning the Moko Sports Foundation Annual Easter Tournament on Monday after they beat FB United.

“New edition, new champions” seems to be the norm at the Moko Sports Foundation Annual Easter Tournament.

There’s yet to be a team that defends its title, especially in rugby.

The five-year journey continued this past weekend at the Moko Complex in Debe as the Rock of Ages were crowned champions.

The team from KwaNtonga beat Fort Beaufort United 13-12 in what was a tightly contested final on Monday.

They took the accolade of being champs of the Easter tournament from Lunika, who were labelled favourites to defend the title but failed to make it to the semifinal stages of the tournament.

The 2025 champs’ path was ended by FB United, who then beat Young Bears in the semis while Rock of Ages passed by Langa to book their place in the final.

In a David vs Goliath scenario, FB United, who are playing in the top flight of Border club rugby, the Super League, trailed 10-5 at halftime to the team playing in a lower league.

In the end, an additional three points in the second half were enough to give Rock of Ages their first title and R60,000 in prize money.

Sunrise beat Young Swallows convincingly 51-0 to claim the U-19 title.

In football, which was one of the new additions to the tournament together with netball and boxing, Dimbaza XI were the major winners.

The team from Dimbaza beat Mighty Swallows in the final to be the inaugural tournament champs. They walked away with the first prize of R20,000.

In netball, Telly Tubbies claimed the same cash prize after seeing off Sunrise from Liefeldt in Qonce in the final.

Moko Sports Foundation founder Siya Moko was pleased with the expansion.

“We were impressed by the growth of the tournament. The competition was tight.

“People were saying Lunika in rugby was going to get the title again, but it was the opposite. Rock of Ages beat a big team like FB United, who play in the Super League. That shows there is talent all around.

“Soccer, boxing and netball were new to our programme, but they showed immense potential. They were among the most followed sports in the tournament; people had demanded them.”

Horse racing was postponed to later in the year to accommodate easy access to the venue.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch