Teva Bouchgua, Lilias Tebbai win Royal St Andrews Hotel Rip Curl Cup

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Teva Bouchgua of Morocco surfs in the final of the Royal St Andrews Hotel Rip Curl Cup in Port Alfred on April 6 2026.

Moroccans Teva Bouchgua and Lilias Tebbai won the World Surf League (WSL) Africa Regional Qualifying Series (QS), the Royal St Andrews Hotel Rip Curl Cup, in pumping six-foot surf and howling offshore wind at East Beach, Port Alfred, on Monday.

Bouchgua came to SA with one goal to make the final in Port Alfred.

After a disappointing result back home at the Pro Taghazout Bay, Bouchgua understood the assignment because Challenger Series qualification was on the line.

Heat by heat, Bouchgua started to take down some of SA’s best, and on finals day he earned excellent scores in both his quarterfinal and semifinal heats.

After a nail-biting semifinal with Daniel Emslie (SA), Bouchgua believed the win was within reach.

I’m just so happy to win this one. The goal was to be in the final, and when I made that, I knew I had to go for the win. — Teva Bouchgua

That belief ultimately carried him to the top spot of the podium after a tight final with Connor Slijpen (SA) to win his first-ever QS title.

“I’m so happy to win my first-ever QS,” said Bouchgua.

“This is a big relief for me, because I had such a bad result in Morocco. I’ve been working so hard this winter to be ready for these last two events.

“I’m just so happy to win this one. The goal was to be in the final, and when I made that, I knew I had to go for the win.

“The waves were tricky, but there were many opportunities to get good scores. Thanks to everyone back home for the support.”

The bigger conditions on finals day suited Bouchgua just fine, as he showed his power and strength by attacking the huge end sections.

With this win, Bouchgua jumped up to No 2 on the Africa QS rankings and officially qualified for the Challenger Series.

It was a historic day for Africa and Morocco when Tebbai (MAR) became the first woman to win a QS.

Lilias Tebbai of Morocco celebrates winning the Royal St Andrews Hotel Rip Curl Cup in Port Alfred on April 6, 2026. (Kody McGregor/World Surf League)

The 22-year-old from Casablanca earned her career-best result and her first-ever QS victory when she defeated Zoë Steyn (SA).

Chaired up by her fellow South African surfers, Tebbai couldn’t wipe the smile off her face.

“I’m super, super happy,” said Tebbai. “I feel like I was a bit tired, but I just told myself to get into the rhythm.

“I can’t believe I won this, my first final, first win on the QS, and the first Moroccan woman to win a QS; I’m so happy. I want to thank my family; my father helped me so much over the phone.

“Thanks to my shaper for making me this beautiful board, which I surfed for the first time today, and it helped me win, so it must be a magic board.”

Tebbai got off to a solid start in the final, opening up with a combination of turns on her backhand for 7.00 to put the pressure on Steyn.

While Steyn waited out the back, Tebbai paddled into another great wave and eyed the end section for one big hit, staying on her feet to get a 4.83 and solidify her lead, raising her arms in celebration when she emerged from the whitewater.

On her way to the final, Tebbai dished out a big upset in the semifinals when she eliminated rankings leader Sarah Baum (SA).

Closing out the 2025/26 season, the WSL Africa QS champions were crowned with Durban’s Sarah Baum and Llandudno’s Connor Slijpen taking out the title.

Baum came into the event ranked No. 1 and held onto that position despite her third place in Port Alfred.

“I love coming back to SA and competing here,” said Baum, who resides in Australia.

“To win the regional title is epic; it feels good to get the win and qualify for the Challenger Series again.”

Slijpen earned his best result of the season with his runner-up result in Port Alfred and earned the regional title after Adin Masencamp (SA) suffered an early loss in the Round of 16.

With the final results of the season locked in, the Africa region’s Challenger Series qualifiers for 2026 have been confirmed.

The top four men and top two women automatically qualify, with one wildcard each to be determined at a later stage.

The qualifiers are Connor Slijpen (SA), Teva Bouchgua (MAR), Adin Masencamp (SA), Beyrick De Vries (NLD), Sarah Baum (SA) and Louise Lepront (SA).

The first stop on the Challenger Series will be the Ballito Pro from July 12 to 18. — WorldSurfLeague.com

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