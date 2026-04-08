Khonkhobe has score to settle at Two Oceans

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After a disappointing result at the World’s Most Beautiful Marathon last year, Onalenna Khonkhobe is ready to make amends at the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on Saturday.

I would like to win the Two Oceans like I did in 2024. — Athlete Onalenna Khonkhobe

Khonkhobe, who went into the 2025 race as the defending champion after his 3:09:30 finish on April 13 2024, looked likely to win a second 56km title in the Mother City as he went through the 50km mark with the lead bunch.

However, after battling with cramps while running down the descent from Constantia Nek, he was forced to abandon his challenge as he dropped out with less than 6km to go and failed to finish the race.

It’s a performance that has haunted the Nedbank Running Club (Central Northwest, Klerksdorp) star for nearly 12 months, leaving him eager to set things right.

“I would like to win the Two Oceans like I did in 2024. Last year I couldn’t even make it into the top 10,” said Khonkhobe, who is a two-time Two Oceans gold medallist who lives and trains in Klerksdorp, where he is coached by Piou Mpolokeng.

To achieve this goal, the 2025 City2City 50km Marathon champion has been training hard since the season began.

Admitting he was guilty of too much racing in 2025, the top runner, who also placed third at the African Bank Soweto Marathon in November and won the Prince Mangosuthu 52km Ultra Marathon on April 27 2025, has raced sparingly this year.

“I made the mistake of over-racing last year, and I made the decision not to repeat that mistake,” said the 30-year-old who hails from Taung in North West.

Khonkhobe did, however, line up at the Motsepe Foundation Race To Gender Equality Half Marathon at the University of Pretoria on March 15 and crossed the finish line in 1:05:07 to take second place behind Kenya’s Joseph Koech as Bennet Seloyi completed the podium.

“I started training early in January, but I haven’t been racing much,” said Khonkhobe.

“The Motsepe race was my first real race of the year. The race was good, but around the 12th kilometre I encountered a tough hill. I wanted to test myself to see where my fitness for Cape Town is. Defending the Two Oceans title is not easy, so at least this year I am not the defending champion, which means there is less pressure on me. I am going to run the race freely this year.”

Two Oceans chair Chris Goldschmidt is pleased to have Khonkhobe back.

“Onalenna Khonkhobe is an exceptional athlete and we know competitors of his calibre always return stronger after a challenging race,” Goldschmidt said.

“The Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon powered by BYD is known for producing dramatic and inspiring performances, and we’re excited to see how Onalenna approaches the race this year as he looks to make amends.”

Race general manager Wade Bromfield believes Khonkhobe’s determination will add to the excitement of this year’s race.

“Setbacks are often what fuel great performances, and Onalenna Khonkhobe has already shown the kind of determination and resilience that makes him a formidable contender,” Bromfield said.

“With the depth of talent expected on the start line, we anticipate an exciting and highly competitive race on April 11.” - Stillwater Sports

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