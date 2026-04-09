Rivalries, redemption, record chases set the stage for Two Oceans

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Runners, from the left, Onalenna Khonkobe, Deane Laubsher, Joseph Seutloali, Gerda Steyn, Joseph Manyedi and Neheng Khatala at a Two Oceans pre-race media conference.

With Gerda Steyn targeting a historic seventh victory and a host of capable men looking to dethrone defending champion Joseph Khoarahlane Seutloali, the battle lines have been drawn ahead of Saturday’s Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon.

Flashing her trademark smile as she sat on stage at the Southern Sun Cape Sun Hotel during the pre-race press conference, six-time champion Steyn let the media in on the winning mentality that has driven her unparalleled 56km success.

“I know I have done it before, and so I believe that I can do it again,” said the Hollywood AC top runner who first won the race in 2018.

“But I don’t ever allow myself to be too comfortable just because I have won it six times. I know that I have to put in 110% of my effort because every single athlete is going to be focused on winning this race.”

Steyn will face tough opposition from three-time runner-up Irvette Van Zyl and Lesotho 42km record holder Neheng Khatala, who claimed third place in 2025.

Last year’s runner-up, Shelmith Muruiki of Kenya, will be joined by debutants Margaret Jepchumba of the Nedbank Running Club and Elizabeth Mukoloma of Entsika AC — who finished first and second, respectively, at the 2025 African Bank Soweto Marathon in December — in what promises to be a stern test for the course record holder (3:26:54).

Steyn acknowledges that she must perform at her highest level to secure her seventh victory in the World’s Most Beautiful Marathon.

I know I have done it before, and so I believe that I can do it again. — Gerda Steyn, athlete

“I must respect the quality of the field,” Steyn said.

“My guess is that it won’t be a one-woman show. We’ve got such amazing runners this year. I can only control how I run and make sure that I run my very best.

“If everyone else around me is suffering and I’m suffering too, then I will perform the best in that situation. I know it’s going to be a big challenge. But it means so much to me, so I’ll give everything I can to achieve that goal.”

The men’s race is less clear-cut, with a number of athletes capable of breaking the finishing tape.

Defending champion Seutloali, 2024 winner Onalenna Khonkhobe and last year’s runner-up Sibonsio Sikhakhane all believe that they are in the right shape and at the right time to emerge victorious.

While Seutloali kept his cards close to his chest, Khonkhobe, who failed to finish the race last year, was bolder, saying he is ready to right the wrongs of 2025 and is prepared to challenge the clock if needed.

“This is my show,” he declared when asked about the possibility of the men delivering the race’s first sub 3:09 clocking since ultra-marathon legend Bongumusa Mthembu ran 3:08:39 to win in 2019.

“Last year we were a bit fast for the first 10 km; that’s why we ran 3:10. In 2024 we were slow for the first 10 km; that’s why we ended up running 3:09. If anyone wants to run fast and chase the record, I’m going with them.” - Stillwater Sports

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